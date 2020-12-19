How to Get a Free Six-Piece Order of Chicken McNuggets Today

We’ve gotten to that point of the holiday season where it feels as though a lot of people have already checked out for the year. Whether they’ve decided to use all their vacation days that piled up throughout the year as vacations were cancelled, or they’re still technically working (but not really), those of us who are actually still working are…tired. And no one feels like cooking.

Regardless of which category you fall into, you may be interested in an offer from McDonald’s for a free six-piece order of Chicken McNuggets — a deal available today only. Here’s what to know about getting your hands on the free* chicken.

How to get some free McNuggets

Unlike some of the food freebies, this isn’t one where you can simply waltz into a McDonald’s or pull into the drive-thru, request your free chicken and choice of dipping sauce, and then be on your merry way. In order to access this deal, you have to use the McDonald’s mobile app to place an order of at least $US1 ($1) (*so you do have to spend some money to get the McNuggets).

But still, if you’re in the mood for a quick snack this weekend, you could do worse money-wise than dropping a buck on an order of fries and getting some chicken nuggets along with it. (From a health standpoint, that’s a different story, but not one we’re focusing on today.)

Other holiday deals

And this isn’t the only free food offer from the restaurant chain this month: every day between now and December 24, McDonald’s has a pop culture-themed deal available. For example, today’s McNuggets are supposed to be in honour of Gizmo from the movie “Gremlins.” Tomorrow, a free hotcakes are on the menu, courtesy of Buddy the Elf, and on Monday, customers can get any sized McCafe hot or iced coffee, as some sort of tribute to Ebenezer Scrooge. Like the chicken deal, you have to spend at least $US1 ($1) via the McDonald’s app to get the goods.