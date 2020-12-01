How Essential Workers Can Get Free Coffee This Month at Starbucks

Sometimes a cup of coffee can make the difference between a terrible day and a less-terrible one, and as the number of COVID cases continue to rise and lockdown talks begin again around the country, Starbucks is giving away a cup of coffee during the month of December to anyone who is a front-line worker.

Through December 31, front-line workers will receive a “free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced,” Today reports. The offer brings back the company’s original giveaway back in April, in hopes to “reignite the movement of gratitude and to show those on the front line how much they are appreciated,” Starbucks’ vice president Virginia Tenpenny told USA Today.

What’s a qualifying front-line worker?

Starbucks names front-line worker and first responders for the offer. Eligible workers include active-duty military, as well as:

Front-line health care providers and first responders

Doctors

Nurses

Public health workers

Pharmacists

Dispatchers

Firefighters

Paramedics

Police officers

Dentists and dental hygienists

Hospital staff

Janitors

Housekeeping

Security

Mental health workers

Therapists

Psychologists

Social workers

Counselors

How you can help

Hopefully more companies will continue the freebies and discounts for essential workers. Educators in particular have been struggling through the pandemic as well, many risking their own health as a number of schools remain open for in-person learning. Food suppliers and food banks have also been working overtime to offer food for those who cannot leave their homes.

Looking for your own way to give back? Today is Giving Tuesday, and it’s easy to find charities who support essential workers around the country. Consider making it a habit if you can, as the need will obviously continue beyond today