Level Up Your Life

How Essential Workers Can Get Free Coffee This Month at Starbucks

Aisha Jordan

Published 1 hour ago: December 2, 2020 at 4:30 am -
Filed to:coffee
free stuffgiving backstarbucks
How Essential Workers Can Get Free Coffee This Month at Starbucks
Photo: Moomusician, Shutterstock

Sometimes a cup of coffee can make the difference between a terrible day and a less-terrible one, and as the number of COVID cases continue to rise and lockdown talks begin again around the country, Starbucks is giving away a cup of coffee during the month of December to anyone who is a front-line worker.

Through December 31, front-line workers will receive a “free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced,” Today reports. The offer brings back the company’s original giveaway back in April, in hopes to “reignite the movement of gratitude and to show those on the front line how much they are appreciated,” Starbucks’ vice president Virginia Tenpenny told USA Today.

How to Save Money on (Good) Coffee

Look, if coffee is one of the small daily habits that brings you true joy, we’re not here to tell you to cut back or spend less. The cliché that money spent on avocado toast and lattes is what’s holding you back from being a millionaire is oversimplified and, well,...

Read more

What’s a qualifying front-line worker?

Starbucks names front-line worker and first responders for the offer. Eligible workers include active-duty military, as well as:

Front-line health care providers and first responders

  • Doctors

  • Nurses

  • Public health workers

  • Pharmacists

  • Dispatchers

  • Firefighters

  • Paramedics

  • Police officers

  • Dentists and dental hygienists

Hospital staff

  • Janitors

  • Housekeeping

  • Security

Mental health workers

  • Therapists

  • Psychologists

  • Social workers

  • Counselors

Make Your Affogato More Intense With Coffee Ice Cream

If you love coffee, dessert drinks don’t get much better than the affogato, a caffeine-infused Italian treat made by pouring a shot of espresso over a small scoop of ice cream. The chilled sugar and milk cut the bitterness of the coffee, which in turn melts the ice cream, giving...

Read more

How you can help

Hopefully more companies will continue the freebies and discounts for essential workers. Educators in particular have been struggling through the pandemic as well, many risking their own health as a number of schools remain open for in-person learning. Food suppliers and food banks have also been working overtime to offer food for those who cannot leave their homes.

Looking for your own way to give back? Today is Giving Tuesday, and it’s easy to find charities who support essential workers around the country. Consider making it a habit if you can, as the need will obviously continue beyond today

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.