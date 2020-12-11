The Handmaid’s Tale Is Getting Another Season, Here’s How to Catch Up

Blessed be the fruit, guys. Because The Handmaid’s Tale (based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same title) has been renewed for a fifth season.

If you’ve been watching along so far, you’ll know that the series is set in Gilead – a truly horrifying, totalitarian society that was formerly part of the United States. The dystopian series focuses on the story of June (Elisabeth Moss) who had been forced to become a Handmaid – a role based around sexual servitude because of falling fertility levels.

If you’re new to the series, let me warn you that while it’s an incredible show, it is a seriously intense watch.

Anyway. Moss stars alongside Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Max Minghella, and Samira Wiley in the soon-to-be (but how soon really?) five-part series.

Over the years, The Handmaid's Tale has accumulated 54 Emmy nominations and 15 wins. Impressive stuff. It's also offered some poignant watching for audiences, dealing with the topic of women's rights on one hand, but facing criticism for its dealings with race (it's been slammed for being a little too "white feminism"). Something certainly worth paying attention to.

All in all, it's a thought-provoking series, with a huge following. So, the announcement of a fifth season is no huge surprise.

Okay, that's great. But what about season 4?

Yes, well... while it's exciting to hear that a fifth season is set to be produced, we're currently still waiting on season four - which has been delayed due to COVID-19.

It has been reported that the latest addition to the series will hit screens in 2021. According to Thrillist, it is set for spring (northern hemisphere spring) next year.

Where can I watch earlier seasons?

If you want to catch up on Emmy-award-nominated seasons one through three while we wait for more updates from Gilead, here's where you can do that.

Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Stan. Check those out here.

Season 3 is available through SBS on Demand here.

A word of advice. You're going to want to bust out the ice cream or wine if you're planning on watching this baby from start to finish because hoo boy, you're going to cry.

