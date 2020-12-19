Get Paid $US1,000 ($1,312) and a PlayStation 5 to Review the Console

Are you a fan of video games? Have you ever been told that spending all that time, energy and money on new consoles and games was a waste? Or that you’d never get paid to sit on the couch and play video games all day? Well, it turns out, you sort-of can. That’s right: it’s time for this week’s dream job contest, and this one involves getting a free PlayStation 5 and $US1,000 ($1,312) to review the console. Here’s what to know.

How to Update Your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S/X One of the best things you can do for your brand-new gaming console — assuming you were lucky enough to get your hands on one of these hard-to-get devices — is keep it up-to-date as much as possible. This process isn’t hard to accomplish at all on your PlayStation 5... Read more

How to get paid to play video games, no matter what your parents say

So what’s the deal with this too-good-to-be-true-sounding “job”? The position is with Whistleout.com (which is not affiliated with Sony or PlayStation in any way) and they are looking for “GAMERS” (all-caps theirs) to log 50 hours of playtime on a Sony PlayStation 5 and review their experience.

Don’t worry if you don’t have a PlayStation5: you get one (that you can keep) as part of your “salary.” In fact, here’s a look at the whole package:

A brand new PlayStation 5 (PS5) with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disk Drive

$US1,000 ($1,312)

An optional appearance on WhistleOut’s YouTube channel to discuss the entire experience.

But you will need a television that supports 4K gaming (with HDMI support), as well as a reliable internet connection in order to perform your duties.

The person chosen for this role will be required to play at least 50 hours of video games on the PlayStation 5, and then answer a few questions about their time with the console. They’ll need to pay attention to details — things like the online vs. offline experience, comparisons to older generations, download speeds and new features.

Contact Sony ASAP to Get Virtual Reality on Your PlayStation 5 Whether you’re looking to explore virtual worlds for the first time or you’re the proud owner of a PlayStation VR headset looking to game on your brand-new PlayStation 5 console, you’ve got a little work to do. Right now, your PS VR headset won’t work with Sony’s next-gen machine — ... Read more

How to apply for the position

If this sounds like the job for you, you’re going to want to get on it: applications close at 11:59 p.m. EST on December 21, 2020 (which is this Monday). In order to apply, you must be 18 or older and eligible to work in the United States.

The application is pretty straightforward: you just need to fill in two quick online forms here, one of which requires you to explain why you’re the perfect person for the job, using up to 100 words.

The winner will be announced on December 22nd, 2020 via YouTube livestream at 4:00 p.m. EST. The winner will also be contacted via email after the announcement and will have seven days to accept or decline the job offer.