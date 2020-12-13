Get a Free Chromecast as a YouTube TV Subscriber

For the rest of December, Google is giving loyal YouTube TV subscribers a free Chromecast with Google TV (normally $99). The catch? You will need to have subscribed to YouTube TV since June 2018 with no pauses or cancellations to qualify for the complimentary Chromecast.

Google is notifying eligible customers through their YouTube TV account’s email address, so check your inboxes if you’re part of that dedicated crowd. The offer is only valid until December 31, which gives you just a few weeks to claim the free Chromecast before the deal is over.

The Chromecast with Google TV is the latest iteration of Google’s minimalist streaming device. Older Chromecasts were simpler receiver dongles for your TV that you could cast your mobile or desktop streaming apps to, but this model comes with a dedicated remote control and Google’s cross-platform streaming interface, Google TV. It’s a lot closer to a Fire TV device than older Chromecasts.

You can install apps like Netflix and — naturally — YouTube TV, and access video content on Google Play directly through the Chromecast with Google TV. It supports 4K HDR playback, and it’s set to receive Stadia support in 2021 (though you can unofficially sideload the Stadia app before then).

Surprise freebies like this are an unspoken perk of Google’s numerous subscription services. YouTube Premium members have previously received free Nest Speakers, Chromecasts, and comped Google Stadia subscriptions just for subscribing.

However, Google hands out these gifts randomly, and it’s impossible to predict if or when another deal will drop. The free Chromecast with Live TV is probably a make-good for its long-term YouTube TV users, since Google raised the service’s monthly price earlier this year.

[XDA Developers]