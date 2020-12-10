This Vegan Bubble Tea Dessert Will Satisfy Your Nighttime Cravings

Calling all bubble tea lovers, we’ve just received news that’s going to blow your mind. From today, you can head to your local Coles or Woolies and grab a bubble tea dessert that’s inspired by the iconic drink. Brought to you by the good people at Buono, the two-part range is the brand’s signature dessert collection that’ll bring you a taste of Thailand without leaving the couch.

Yep, if you’ve ever wished you could glug down a bubble tea while watching The Crown on Netflix – now you can.

First up is Buono Boru Boru – the bubble tea dessert available in a tub. The frosty treat is free from gluten, dairy, artificial colours, artificial flavours, trans fats, preservatives and cholesterol. Don’t worry though, it’s not one of those healthy things that taste awful – it tastes just like the real thing. The range is coconut-based, blending the flavour of real brewed tea with chewy Boru Boru balls. You’ll experience a burst of flavour in every mouthful, just like sucking one up through your straw while drinking a bubble tea.

This dessert is currently available in two flavours – Thai Tea and Genmaicha (a combination of green tea and roasted rice).

The second dessert is a frozen spin on the beloved Mochi ball and has been named Mochi Ice. This is a great snack if you’re on the go because it doesn’t require a spoon (which also makes it difficult not to eat the entire box in one sitting).

Inside each mochi pocket is a creamy, dairy-free frozen dessert that boasts a unique flavour and texture. The range is currently available in six flavours including strawberry, black sesame, vanilla, mango, chocolate and coconut. You’ll have to work your way through each one (maybe twice) to pick a favourite flavour but they’re all shaping up to be standouts.

With summer right around the corner, these healthier frozen treats couldn’t have landed at a better time. It’s time to dig out your biggest spoon and get to work, because bubble tea hour is officially every hour.

You can shop the entire Buono bubble tea dessert range here.