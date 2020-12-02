Nab a Bargain on a Quality Mattress With Ecosa’s 20% off Sale

The average person will spend about 26 years of their life sleeping. Given that insane statistic, it makes sense that we’d want to be as comfortable as possible, right? Luckily for us, beloved bedding brand Ecosa has just announced a 20% off sale on absolutely everything.

The sale is running from today until the 21st December and is the answer to all your gifting woes this festive season. If you have no clue what to give someone, anything bedding-related is always a surefire winner. Ecosa stocks a range of bedroom accessories that anyone would be delighted to find under their tree, including luxe bamboo sheet sets and silk pillowcases. The brand is offering free express shipping until the 21st December as well, for people who secretly love the thrill of ordering presents at the last minute.

READ MORE How to Break in a New Mattress

If you’re shopping for yourself or been desperate to replace your old mattress for months, this is the time to do it. Ecosa’s queen mattress is currently on sale for $879.20 (down from $1,099) and their king mattress is sitting at $959.20 (down from $1,199).

Nabbing a new mattress for under $1000 is worth shouting from the rooftops, especially when it comes with all the bells and whistles including adjustable firmness and back support. Each mattress is also fitted with pincore holes which allow air to flow freely through every layer. In short, it’ll keep you cool which means no more sleepless summer nights tossing and turning in unbearable heat.

Why stop there though? Ecosa is also home to bed bases and bedside table if you’re keen to go all out and redesign your entire bedroom. When the prices are this good, it’d be rude not to.

They don’t call them the sleep experts for nothing. Ecosa really knows what they’re doing when it comes to getting a great night’s snooze. Sweet dreams!

Shop Ecosa’s entire bedding range here.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.