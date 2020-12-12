Download These Holiday Zoom Backgrounds for Your Virtual Visits This Month

Level Up Your Life

The good news is that you probably have fewer holiday parties and other gatherings than usual this year — and the ones you do have don’t (or at least shouldn’t) require you to get off the couch or go outside. The bad news is that most of these are probably taking place over Zoom, FaceTime or some other type of video call. Sure, it’s fine for your friends to see the mess you live in, but you may not be thrilled with the idea of your extended family and/or colleagues catching a glimpse of your safe space.

Even if you didn’t really use Zoom before the pandemic, there’s a good chance you do now, and may have a favourite background or two. So why not download a new festive background or two for all of your upcoming Zoom holiday “parties”? It takes much less time than actually decorating and/or cleaning your house. Here’s where to find them.

PicsArt

The free downloadable images available on PicsArt can be used for Zoom backgrounds, or wallpaper on your phone or other device. There are 27 holiday-themed backgrounds available, and are broken down by category:

ClipChamp

If you like your Zoom backgrounds with a bit of sparkle or movement, you may be interested in the holiday selection from ClipChamp. The options include ornaments, a Christmas tree, a menorah, a stocking, snowfall, holiday lights and Hanukkah decorations — all of which are available to download for free.

