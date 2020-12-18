Can Masturbating More Often Help With Anxiety?

Dealing with anxiety is a rough time. It can impact your everyday life in ways many people will struggle to understand. I should preface this article by pointing out that if you live with anxiety it’s always a good idea to chat with a mental health professional for advice specific to your situation.

In saying that, however, it can be super helpful to look at the many ways we can help our minds when we’re feeling anxious. And today I want to chat about masturbation.

Heyo! Good afternoon. Are you at work? Probably don’t read this now.

The fact is that masturbating has been shown to be pretty damn great for your health. Better Health Victoria quite literally has a page dedicated to masturbation and health, and it states that getting off on your own:

“Helps in relaxation; promotes better sleep; promotes the release of the brain’s opioid-like neurotransmitters (called endorphins), which cause feelings of physical and mental wellbeing; reduces stress, and enhances self-esteem and body image”.

So, yeah. It’s pretty excellent for ya.

In addition to all of that, though, it’s suggested that a little bit of personal TLC can help with feelings of anxiety (all that stress reduction must be a big help). I chatted with love and relationship expert Dr Lurve about her thoughts on the matter.

She explained to me that “Having an orgasm can work wonders on your body without you even knowing”. While you may feel “instant relief and [a] release of endorphins,” the benefits of the whole experience runs far deeper than that.

“If you’re in the mood to relieve a headache, have natural glowing skin, decrease stress levels, strengthen your immune system or just get a better night’s sleep, take a shift under the covers and let your imagination run wild,” she said.

Don’t know where to start?

Hey, that’s alright! Getting comfortable with masturbating can take some time for people. If that’s you, Dr Lurve suggests using “images or videos you have of your current partner (with their consent) that turn you on,” as a start. If you’re not partnered, or just looking for something a little different, dig into a little erotica or perhaps try audio porn (this is particularly popular with women) to get your mind ticking.

And if you’re looking to experiment a little more, you can always incorporate toys in your solo play (we’ve got a list of goodies to check out here).

Too much of a good thing…

While masturbating is a great stress reliever that can help with feelings of anxiety, Dr Lurve gently pointed out that there is a risk of becoming addicted to the sensation with regular play. So, be sure you’re using other methods of self-care (connection with others, exercise, mindfulness and speaking with mental health professionals) as well.

Make time for yourself, sure. But don’t forget about your other relationships and health practices in the process.

Outside of that, go wild. Have a great time with it and watch the health benefits roll on in.

If you’re struggling with anxiety and depression, know that help is available. Contact BeyondBlue on 1300 22 4636 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.