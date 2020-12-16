We’ve Rounded up the Best Boxing Day Deals on Tech, Homewares, Fashion and More

We might not have celebrated Christmas yet but that won’t stop us from thinking about all the Boxing Day deals that are coming our way. It’s already gearing up to be one of the biggest and best yet, so you’d be wise to keep your finger tightly on the pulse. If you’re feeling frazzled and have no idea where to start – we’ve got you covered.

Here are the best Boxing Day deals that 2020 has to offer (with some even continuing into the New Year). Be sure to keep checking back here as we’ll be updating this post with more deals as they come to us. Happy shopping!

Best Boxing Day Sales in Tech

Surface Pro and Surface Laptop will be heavily discounted at Microsoft, with the Surface Pro 7 starting at $974 and the Surface Book 3 starting from $2,066.

Circles.Life – Take 20 per cent off all SIM Only Plans for six months with no cancellation fees until the 31st December.

$200 off Theragun PRO, now $699, $150 off Theragun ELITE, now $499, $100 off Theragun PRIME, now $399 and $50 off Theragun Mini, now $299.

Best Boxing Day Sales in Fashion & Beauty

Best Boxing Day Deals in Home

GlobeWest is offering up to 60% off RRP across select designer furniture. Be quick, because this deal is available for one day only on the 26th December so be quick!

Enjoy 30% off site-wide at Emma Mattress from 26th December-3rd January during the brands biggest sale ever.

KitchenAid are slashing up to 46% off award-winning appliances.

Circa Home are offering up to 54% off candles and diffusers.

Miscellaneous Deals

Enjoy up to 50% off selected products from Lovehoney from the 21st December-11th January.

For our top tips on making the most of this years’ Boxing Day deals, see here.