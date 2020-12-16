We’ve Rounded up the Best Boxing Day Deals on Tech, Homewares, Fashion and More

We might not have celebrated Christmas yet but that won’t stop us from thinking about all the Boxing Day deals that are coming our way. It’s already gearing up to be one of the biggest and best yet, so you’d be wise to keep your finger tightly on the pulse. If you’re feeling frazzled and have no idea where to start – we’ve got you covered.
Here are the best Boxing Day deals that 2020 has to offer (with some even continuing into the New Year). Be sure to keep checking back here as we’ll be updating this post with more deals as they come to us. Happy shopping!
Best Boxing Day Sales in Tech
- Surface Pro and Surface Laptop will be heavily discounted at Microsoft, with the Surface Pro 7 starting at $974 and the Surface Book 3 starting from $2,066.
- Circles.Life – Take 20 per cent off all SIM Only Plans for six months with no cancellation fees until the 31st December.
- $200 off Theragun PRO, now $699, $150 off Theragun ELITE, now $499, $100 off Theragun PRIME, now $399 and $50 off Theragun Mini, now $299.
Best Boxing Day Sales in Fashion & Beauty
- 20% off storewide at Midnight Mischief with code BD2020.
- 15% off storewide at Bangn Body from 6pm 25-28th December.
- YSL Beauty: 15% off sitewide and 30% off gift sets from 23–28th December (minimum spend is $50 and some fragrance exclusions apply).
- MCoBeauty are offering up to 50% off selected items from the 18-28th December.
- The Beauty Chef are slashing 20% off their entire range of ingestible beauty products (excluding bundles and kits) from the 26-31st December.
- 20% off sitewide at Amoris Beauty (including their cult-favourite har mask).
- Up to 50% off select styles and free monogramming at Etoile Collective.
- ModelCo are offering up to 40% off selected items from the 18-28th December.
- Net-a-porter are slinging 70% off their extensive range of designer brands.
- Super Dry are offering 50% off selected items from 16-28th December.
- Ugg Express: 20% off summer styles with the code “BOXING20” on the 26th December. Plus, score up to 80% off selected items in the current sale section.
- Reebok are slashing 70% off outlet styles and 50% off the price of trainers from the 26th December-7th January.
- Enjoy 20% at Sheike from the 25-26th December.
- MJ Bale are offering 25% off full priced items (excluding Robertson & Saunders), from the 24-31st December.
- Hush Puppies are slashing 30%-70% off everything from the 24-26th December at 11:59pm.
- Take 30%-70% off everything at Clarks (excluding school shoes) from the 24–26th December.
- Bonds are offering 40% off everything (excludes some products) from the 25-30th December. December 25-30.
- Grab up to 62% off a range of products at Happy Socks including men’s underwear and kid’s socks.
- Take up to 60% off select men’s and women’s underwear at Calvin Klein.
Best Boxing Day Deals in Home
- GlobeWest is offering up to 60% off RRP across select designer furniture. Be quick, because this deal is available for one day only on the 26th December so be quick!
- Enjoy 30% off site-wide at Emma Mattress from 26th December-3rd January during the brands biggest sale ever.
- KitchenAid are slashing up to 46% off award-winning appliances.
- Circa Home are offering up to 54% off candles and diffusers.
Miscellaneous Deals
- Enjoy up to 50% off selected products from Lovehoney from the 21st December-11th January.
For our top tips on making the most of this years’ Boxing Day deals, see here.