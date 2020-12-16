The Best Boxing Day Sales From Big Name Tech Brands

Have you been longing for a new TV or hoping to clear those noise-cancelling headphones off your wish list? Your luck is in, because the Boxing Day sales are the perfect time to stock up on all the tech equipment you’ve been eyeing off this year. Courtesy of big name tech brands like Kogan, The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi, Amazon, eBay and more – there’s no shortage of deals to be had during the festive season.

Some brands are yet to announce the specifics of their deals, but based on previous years we’re likely in for a treat. Last year, eBay slashed the price of Sony’s WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones by over $200 and took 15% off the Apple MacBook Pro. Amazon dropped over $100 on the PlayStation 4 Slim, while Bing Lee took a massive $500 Sony’s 65-inch Smart TV. It’s unlikely we’ll see any discounts on the PS5 given its newness but items like Nintendo Switch bundles are likely to be reduced in price.

All the deals listed in this article are available now, and we’ll continue to add more sales as they roll in so keep checking back!

Save $55 on the Apple AirPods Pro and $21 on the Apple AirPods 2nd Gen.

Surface Pro and Surface Laptop will be heavily discounted at Microsoft, with the Surface Pro 7 starting at $974 and the Surface Book 3 starting from $2,066.

It’s also worth noting that a lot of these sales won’t be ending on Boxing Day. You’ll still be able to get many of these bargains throughout the week so if you’re reading this post December 26 you should definitely still take a punt. Happy shopping!

For our top tips on making the most of this years’ Boxing Day deals, see here.