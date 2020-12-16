The Best Boxing Day Sales From Big Name Tech Brands

Have you been longing for a new TV or hoping to clear those noise-cancelling headphones off your wish list? Your luck is in, because the Boxing Day sales are the perfect time to stock up on all the tech equipment you’ve been eyeing off this year. Courtesy of big name tech brands like Kogan, The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi, Amazon, eBay and more – there’s no shortage of deals to be had during the festive season.
Some brands are yet to announce the specifics of their deals, but based on previous years we’re likely in for a treat. Last year, eBay slashed the price of Sony’s WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones by over $200 and took 15% off the Apple MacBook Pro. Amazon dropped over $100 on the PlayStation 4 Slim, while Bing Lee took a massive $500 Sony’s 65-inch Smart TV. It’s unlikely we’ll see any discounts on the PS5 given its newness but items like Nintendo Switch bundles are likely to be reduced in price.
All the deals listed in this article are available now, and we’ll continue to add more sales as they roll in so keep checking back!
Norton
- Norton AntiVirus Plus (1 PC, 1 Year) $39.99
- Norton 360 Standard (1 Device, 1 Year) $59.99
- Norton 360 Deluxe (3 Devices with 50GB Cloud Backup, 1 Year) $69.99
- Norton 360 Premium (3 Devices with 250GB Cloud Backup, 1 Year) $84.99
- Norton Secure VPN (1 Device, 1 Year) $59.99
Kogan
- Fortis Home & Office Exercise Bike $119.99, save $150
- Garmin Fenix 5S $499, save $450
- Kogan SmarterHome 5-Stage Air Purifier $189.99, save $210
- 55 inch HDR LED Smart TV $539, save $210.99
- 4.2L Digital Low Fat 1400W Air Fryer $79.99, save $50
- 10W Qi Wireless Fast Charger $25.99, save $44
- EasyClean R10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $99.99, save $99
- EC-65 II Pro Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $79.99, save $120
Catch
- Save $55 on the Apple AirPods Pro and $21 on the Apple AirPods 2nd Gen.
Therabody
- $200 off Theragun PRO, now $699
- $150 off Theragun ELITE, now $499
- $100 off Theragun PRIME, now $399
- $50 off Theragun Mini, now $299
Microsoft
- Surface Pro and Surface Laptop will be heavily discounted at Microsoft, with the Surface Pro 7 starting at $974 and the Surface Book 3 starting from $2,066.
It’s also worth noting that a lot of these sales won’t be ending on Boxing Day. You’ll still be able to get many of these bargains throughout the week so if you’re reading this post December 26 you should definitely still take a punt. Happy shopping!
