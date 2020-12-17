A Break Down of Every State and Territory’s Border Restrictions [UPDATE]

Since COVID-19 began in March 2020, the state and territory governments have been enforcing their own border control measures to limit travel from various coronavirus hotspots around Australia.

Over the past few months, the border restrictions have changed a number of times to adapt to emerging coronavirus clusters. If you’re at a loss of where we’re at with all this change, especially with the holidays fast approaching, don’t worry. We’ve created a guide for you below.

New South Wales

The latest news is that a cluster of positive Covid-19 cases has broken out in Sydney’s Northern Beaches. The latest reports state that 17 cases have been recorded as a result of this outbreak, and more are expected to be announced shortly.

In a statement, as Pedestrian TV shares, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said:

“I am asking people to brace themselves today, we are going to see more cases overnight. No doubt about it. “I will be providing an update with the Health Minister later in the day, I want everybody to brace themselves. We are going to have a considerable amount of cases come, I think, during the day, and that is because people have come forward to get tested.”

In response to the outbreak, NSW has asked that residents of the Northern Beaches self-isolate to help control the spread.

NSW Health has stated that from Friday, December 18 to Sunday, December 20, people living in the Northern Beaches Local Government Area: work and remain at home where possible; avoid visiting aged care facilities or hospitals; stay clear of gatherings; interact only with your household group; avoid visiting “clubs, restaurants, places of worship and gyms” and try not to leave the Northern Beaches area.

Borders between NSW and Victoria opened on November 23. And border restrictions for people arriving into NSW from South Australia ended December 13.

Queensland

Queensland has updated border restrictions based on NSW’s latest outbreak.

Anyone currently in Queensland who was in the Northern Beaches region on or since Friday December 11, 2020 is asked to get tested, or quarantine for 14 days from the date they left the Northern Beaches. Those travelling into Queensland as of midnight December 17 who have been to the Northern Beaches area from December 11 onwards must get tested and quarantine for 14 days from the date they left the Northern Beaches. If you are visiting Queensland from Saturday 19 December 2020 and have been to the Northern Beaches since December 11, you must go into hotel quarantine for 14 days at your own expense.

Queensland currently has no other restrictions in place with other Australian states or territories.

South Australia

South Australia currently only requires a Cross Border Travel Registration from overseas travellers. However, some restrictions are in place for certain Aboriginal communities.

Western Australia

All visitors to Western Australia must complete a G2G PASS to obtain permission to enter the state.

ABC reports that following the news from NSW, WA’s Premier Mark McGowan announced that NSW’s status as very low risk, would change to low risk, meaning that people arriving into WA from the state will need to self-quarantine for 14 days.

WA currently allows those from very low-risk jurisdictions (TAS, QLD, ACT, VIC and NT) to enter without quarantining. Those coming from low-risk areas (NSW and SA) will need to self-quarantine for two weeks on arrival. They’re also encouraged to wear masks until they have arrived into quarantine, and are asked to present for a COVID-19 test on day 11 if still in the state.

Tasmania

Tasmania has announced that are visitors from NSW who have been in high-risk areas are not permitted to enter Tasmania unless approved as an Essential Traveller. People currently in Tassie who have been in NSW hot spots are required to self-quarantine and get tested.

Northern Territory

NSW’s Northern Beaches has been declared a hot spot by the NT. Visitors arriving into the Northern Territory who have been in a hot spot are required to complete mandatory quarantine at their own cost.

The NT Government website writes: “If an area is declared a hotspot after you have departed but before you arrive in the Territory you will be placed in mandatory supervised quarantine.”

ACT

For the moment, the ACT asks visitors from NSW to act in accordance with public health alerts from NSW Health. The ACT has no restrictions for those coming from other states at the moment.

Victoria

The Guardian reports that Victoria has announced that anyone who has been in the Northern Beaches from December 11 onwards must get tested and self-quarantine for 14 days when arriving into Victoria. Those already in Victoria who have been in a NSW hotspot on or since December 11 are also asked to get tested and isolate for 14 days from the date they were last in a hotspot area.

Victoria currently has no border restrictions to other states or territories.

International

All international travellers arriving into any Australian state or territory will need to go into government arranged hotel quarantine for two weeks. Inbound international flights to South Australia have been suspended. At present, international flights into Victoria have also been diverted.

This article has been updated with additional information.