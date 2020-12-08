Apple Will Repair or Refund Your iPhone 11’s Unresponsive Screen for Free

Apple’s finally doing something about a mysterious iPhone 11 bug that renders the phone’s screen unresponsive, and if it’s affecting your device, the fix will be free.

Reports of the bug started showing up as far back as June. Some users sought repairs, while others waited for Apple to finally say something about the crippling bug — which Apple finally did late last week, confirming it’s caused by a malfunctioning display module in iPhone 11 models manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020.

Apple is offering free repairs for the small subset of users experiencing the issue. The company is also refunding the full cost of repairs for users who fixed their screens before Apple launched this repair offer.

These services are free, but users must provide their iPhone 11’s serial number to prove it was built within the problematic manufacturing period. There are also other important restrictions to keep in mind, as per Apple Support:

Apple may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.

This worldwide Apple program doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 11.

The program covers affected iPhone 11 devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit.

To initiate your free repairs, go to Apple Support’s iPhone 11 Display Module Replacement Program page. Input your iPhone’s serial number to see if the phone is eligible for free servicing (use this guide to find your device’s serial number), then follow the on-screen instructions to set up your repairs. You can choose to have the phone serviced at a local Apple store or a certified third-party repair shop, or you can mail in the broken device to Apple.

If you already fixed your phone’s screen and want a refund, you can start a new claim through Apple support. You’ll need to provide a receipt for the repairs you paid for. Note that Apple will only cover the cost of the screen repairs; any other fixes you paid for will not be reimbursed.

[Slash Gear]