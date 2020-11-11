Level Up Your Life

Will You Crave These Boozy Caramel Grapes?

Claire Lower

Published 3 hours ago: November 12, 2020 at 8:24 am -
Filed to:caramel apples
grapesskilletvodka
Will You Crave These Boozy Caramel Grapes?

One of my favourite autumn traditions involves arguing about caramel apples with my New Englander of a boyfriend. He — a man who is wrong — thinks being from Connecticut gives him special insight into what autumn “is.” He insists that candy apples — which are hard to eat and stupid — are superior.

Jokes on him, however, because he doesn’t know how to make candy apples, and I refuse to make anything but caramel; in this way, this house remains a caramel apple house. Recently though, I’ve considered expanding to make room in my home (and mouth, and heart) for some vodka-soaked, caramel-dipped green grapes. They are sweet, they are tart, they are coated in peanuts. I love them.

And, yes, it may seem like I gave away the ending of this video, but many questions remain: Does the vodka come through? Do all forms of caramel work? Should you wash the grapes first? Those are just a few of the riddles that will be answered therein.

I think this recipe was designed to serve as a party snack, but we’re not having many parties these days. Luckily, it works equally as well as a “sitting on the couch by yourself snack,” a “Monday night” snack, or a “hiding under a bridge” snack. You don’t even have to wait for the caramel to set. Just stab a grape with a toothpick, dip it in caramel, press it into a pile of chopped peanuts, and shove it in your mouth. I won’t call it “elegant,” but it is straightforward, it is delicious, and it is not coated in a too-hard, overly-sweet candy shell.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.