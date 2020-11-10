The 7 Click Frenzy Deals You Didn’t Know You Needed

Click Frenzy 2020 has officially kicked off, and with it comes a lot of random shit you probably don’t need but will likely buy anyway. And hey, who are we to stop you? Half the fun of shopping in the sales is coming out with endless things you didn’t intend to purchase, it’s the thrill.

READ MORE Click Frenzy 2020: Everything You Need To Know

From one man tents to cooling pillows, here are some of our top picks for borderline useless but satisfying purchases.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.