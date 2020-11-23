The Top Picks From Kmart’s Black Friday Sale

Christmas shoppers, at the ready. Kmart has just revealed its list of discounts for Black Friday, and they’re just as good as you’re imagining they would be.

This year, Kmart is celebrating ‘Bright Friday’ which they’re describing as “just like Black Friday but bigger, better and brighter”. The sale kicks off on November 27 (along with many other Black Friday sales) and will run through to November 30.

However, in the lead up to the sales even, Kmart has given us a peek at the kinds of sales we’ll be able to grab from Friday. The retail giant has shared a selection of ridiculously affordable homewares, games, beauty products and furniture items, so I thought I’d go through and list out some of the best Black Friday deals Kmart has on offer for 2020.

Here we go!

Kitchen and cooking appliances:

SodaKING Windsor Soda Maker $27.00 (RRP $69.95)

Retro Bar Fridge $199.00

Festiva Party Grill Portable Gas BBQ Set $99.00

Russell Hobbs Cambridge Breakfast Pack (toaster and kettle) $45.00 (RRP $79.96)

Bread Maker $49.00

Wine Cooler $129.00

General home:

1200 Thread Count Cotton Rich Sheet Set - King Bed, Silver $32.00

Cocoon Chair $199.00

Outdoor Modular Lounge Set $299.00

Gazebo - Blue $129.00

Beauty:

Remington Hair Straightener - Blush $15.00 (RRP $29.95)

Remington Performance Shaver $59.00 (RRP $129)

Vera Wang Lovestruck Eau de Parfum Natural Spray 100ml $19.00

Hummer Eau De Toilette Spray 125ml $19.00

Sports and gaming:

Wilson Federer Pro Adult Racquet $69.00 (RRP $149.95)

4 Player Air Hockey Table $129.00

Nintendo Switch Console Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Neon $448.00 (RRP $469)

Lifetime Wave 60 Youth Kayak - Assorted $79.00 ea (RRP $149)

Electrical Guitar Pack $99.00

If you're intending to hop online and order a few bits and pieces during the sales, it's worth noting that Kmart is offering free delivery on orders over $65, and free click and collect services for purchases over $20.

Check out the full list of Kmart's sales on their website here.

For more updates on the 2020 Black Friday sales and the best deals we've spotted, click through to our running updates here.

Happy shopping, pals!