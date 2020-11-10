All The Changes For Sydney’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks in 2020

Following the news that Mardi Gras will be returning in Sydney for 2021, the city will also be going ahead with its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks. The fireworks display is one of the biggest events on Sydney’s calendar. But after a year of COVID restrictions and social distancing, many were wondering if it would happen at all this year.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Sydney’s fireworks celebration will go ahead on December 31 with a strictly ticketed event. The celebration will be toned down this year with the 9pm fireworks display cancelled. The midnight fireworks will go ahead as the main event.

To avoid massive crowding, the NSW government is reserving prime viewing positions in the harbour for frontline workers. This is in a gesture of thanks for all the frontline workers efforts during the bushfires and pandemic this year. The government is looking at a ballot process to award spots.

The NSW government also plans to lock down the city, allowing only those with tickets to enter. Hospitality venues in the CBD will be restricted to workers and those with pre-booked tickets. The current plan is that workers and patrons will need to register for a permit to enter the Sydney CBD and all others will be turned away. Most of the usual vantage points will be roped off or inaccessible.

The tl;dr is that if you want to go to the CBD for New Years eve this year, start planning and book your spot now.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said “2020 has been a tough year for everyone. New Year’s Eve celebrations will be a symbol of hope and optimism for next year. It is also an opportunity to thank people across NSW who have stepped up during this difficult time.”

Many called for the Sydney fireworks to be cancelled in 2019 during the bushfires. However, NYE fireworks are one of Sydney’s biggest revenue events. In 2019 the event cost the government $6.5 million, but generated $130 million for the state’s economy in return.

It makes sense then, that as the country settles into an economic recession, that big events, like NYE, will go ahead where it’s safe to do so. Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said, “Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks showcase our city to the world and this year they will add a much-needed boost to all our spirits and the businesses in the city that have been doing it tough.”

But if you can’t get a ticket to the fireworks, don’t stress. Why not follow the theme of the year and watch them on TV from the comfort of your home instead.