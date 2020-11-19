Level Up Your Life

Stop Glasses From Fogging Up With a Band-Aid on Your Mask

Beth Skwarecki

Published 7 hours ago: November 20, 2020 at 9:15 am -
Filed to:glasses
masksvitals
Stop Glasses From Fogging Up With a Band-Aid on Your Mask
Photo: DHurley, Shutterstock

We’ve covered a bunch of anti-fog hacks here ever since masks became commonplace, but a doctor recently tweeted an even simpler one than folding the top of the mask, using a piece of tissue, or coating your lenses with anti-fog spray. It’s a band-aid.

While you could also use a piece of tape (such as the tape found in first-aid kits), Dr. Heiferman notes that the cotton pad in the bandage prevents some of the irritation that he would notice after using tape for several days in a row. And in addition to preventing glasses from fogging, the band-aid can also keep your mask from sliding down.

I don’t wear glasses, but our social editor Tim Mulkerin tested this hack, putting a band-aid on a cloth mask. “It works very well,” he reported. The band-aid closes the gaps that would normally appear where your mask meets the sides of your nose.

There was a small flaw in the plan, though: Tim found that, since his glasses were resting on the band-aid, they were a bit more likely to slip down his nose. If you try this hack, be sure to consider the type of adhesive bandage you use. Some are smooth and plasticky; others, like the one in the doctor’s tweet, have more texture to them. You might also be able to adjust the positioning of where the mask, and thus the band-aid, fits on your nose.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.