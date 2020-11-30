Stock up Your Bar Cart With the Best Cyber Monday Deals on Booze

I don’t know about you guys, but I for one, think that a top-quality bottle of booze (or an alcohol-free alternative) is always going to be a solid gift option when you have no clue what to give someone as a pressie.

Obviously, considerations for taste and drinking preferences need to be made, but quality alcohol is pretty likely to be used and enjoyed by most recipients.

The price tag on these babies can get quite high, however. So, with that in mind, I figured it would be pretty damn useful to see what discounts are currently available on boozy beverages for Cyber Monday.

Here’s what I’ve come across.

Booze sales for Cyber Monday:

VINOMOFO deals:

These guys aren’t messing around with up to 75 per cent off on booze options for Cyber Monday. The sales are moving fast. So jump on these quickly.

95+ Point Pack – Shiraz Edition 2.0 – $155.00 (down from $342)

This is a case made up of only ‘Best in Class’ Shiraz bottles. Every bottle has scored 95 points or higher. It’s a mixture of bottles that are sure to impress.

Penley Estate Black Bull Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 – $14.00 (72% off)

World Sparkling Pack – $105.00 (down from $214)

A case of world-class sparkling wines, perfect for the silly season.

Dan Murphy’s deals:

Lanson Black Label Champagne NV – $45.00 per bottle

Penfolds Bin 128 Coonawarra Shiraz 2014 – $45 per bottle

Baileys Salted Caramel 1L – $38.90 per bottle

The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky 700mL – $63.90 per bottle

Archie Rose Black Friday deals:

This Aussie favourite does not drop sales often, so be sure to take advantage of their Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals.

BWS Cyber Monday deals:

BWS has dropped a ‘CyBEER Monday’ special on, well, beer. You can grab 5 per cent off selected beers when you purchase them online on November 30 only. It’s worth mentioning this is only available with a minimum spend of $50 and the offer is not available in the Northern Territory.

However, the deal includes Sol Cerveza Original, John Boston The Surprize Summer Ale, Corona Cero Non Alcoholic Beer, and a bunch more.

Current Catch.com.au booze deals:

These deals are specifically listed as Cyber Monday specials, but they’re available now and they’re worth a peek, I’d say.

Premium White Rum 700ml – $28.69

Hennessy XO Cognac 1500m – $619.99 (extra 10% off)

Lagavulin 8 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky 700ml – $99.99

