How to Buy Tickets to Melbourne’s Disney+ Drive-In Cinema

This article is sponsored by Disney+.

If you’ve always wanted to see The Night Before Christmas on the big screen but missed your chance when you were younger, there’s hope for you yet.

The Disney+ Drive-In presented by Openair Cinemas is making its final stop in Melbourne, playing dozens of classic and modern movies from Marvel, Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Star Wars and Twentieth Century Fox between December 3rd and December 28th.

Should you be closer to Sydney, tickets are still available for the remaining sessions which you can check out here.

Have a peruse through the full list of movies playing in Melbourne and head here to lock in specific times and dates.

Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne: 3rd Dec – 28th Dec

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Aladdin (Animated)

Freaky Friday

Moana Sing-Along

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Thor Ragnarok

The Little Mermaid Sing-Along

Hercules

The Parent Trap

Ratatouille

The Simpsons Movie

The Lion King (Animated)

10 Things I Hate About You

Mrs Doubtfire

Cars

Frozen Sing-Along

Aladdin (Live Action) (Open Captions)

A Muppet Christmas Carol

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

The Greatest Showman Sing-Along

Big

The Lion King (Live Action) (Open Captions)

Upon arrival, you’ll be able to grab food and drinks (contact-free), find a parking spot with a prime view and settle in for the night.

This year, why not celebrate Christmas by seeing some of the absolute classics on the big screen? I won’t say it again, Nightmare Before Christmas is a Christmas movie more than a Halloween movie and I will not hear arguments otherwise.

If this isn’t the perfect excuse to do something different before the year’s out, we don’t know what is.

Thanks to our partnering sponsors for helping to bring this magical experience to life; Disney+, Volkswagen & SEEK.