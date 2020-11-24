KFC Has Dropped a New ‘Kentucky Corn ‘N’ Bacon Feast’ Recipe for Thanksgiving

Although Thanksgiving may not be an Aussie-held tradition, the menu items from the American holiday have more than made their way Down Under.

KFC has recognised that hungry Aussies are drawn in by the allure of a festive meal, and so, in an effort to treat us all, has released a Thanksgiving-inspired recipe for us to enjoy.

Mixing Popcorn Chicken with crispy fried bacon, sautéed onion and capsicum, the brand new Kentucky Corn ‘n’ Bacon Feast recipe is set to satisfy hungry bellies no matter the event.

Honestly, I’m thinking this is looking ideal for a Sunday summer BBQ. Imagine all the brownie points you’ll get for turning up with a legitimate KFC-based dish.

Here’s how you can make the KFC recipe yourself.

Kentucky Corn ‘n’ Bacon Feast ingredients (serves 2):

1 tablespoon of oil

100g of diced, smoked streaky bacon

1⁄2 cup of diced red onion

1⁄2 cup of diced red capsicum

3 cups of corn, tinned & drained

50g of cream cheese

1⁄4 cup of milk

1 tablespoon of sliced spring onion

1 tablespoon of chopped parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Popcorn Chicken OR diced Tenders

Hot tip: It’s recommended you serve this baby with KFC chicken on the side. We also have a recipe for that (with all 11 ‘Secret’ herbs and spices) here.

Method:

Fry the bacon in a pan with oil until it’s nice and crispy Sauté the chopped onion and capsicum until translucent Mix the corn into the pan until heated Mix in the cream cheese and milk until most of the liquid has evaporated Mix through the spring onion and parsley Season with salt and pepper to taste Top with our famous Popcorn Chicken and serve with your favourite sides

Hot tip #2: Potato and gravy goes down a treat!

Enjoy, friends. Don’t forget to share with your loved ones (and/or me) when you decide to make a batch of this KFC goodness for yourselves.