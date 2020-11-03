How To Watch The West Wing Reunion Special In Australia

The West Wing cast has reunited for a historic special episode to encourage Americans to vote in this year’s presidential election. A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is available to stream on Binge right now, just in time for the U.S. election on November 3.

If you missed The West Wing the first time around it was one of the first political drama shows on TV to give a look at the inner workings of the White House during its seven-season run from 1999-2006. The West Wing has garnered many awards including 27 Primetime Emmy Awards, so you know it’s going to be a quality ride.

The series was created by Aaron Sorkin (The Newsroom, The Social Network) and stars Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford, all of whom return for this special one-hour episode.

The West Wing reunion special is a theatrical presentation of the season 3 episode 'Hartsfield Landing' and focuses on the 42 votes in New Hampshire’s town election, highlighting the message that every vote counts. The cast reprised their roles and filmed the episode at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles in October.

The West Wing reunion is partnering with the non-profit When We All Vote organisation, which is co-chaired by Michelle Obama, who also appears for a special message in the episode. Other special guests appearances include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Samuel L. Jackson, Marlee Matlin and Bill Clinton. So, in other words, this episode is absolutely stacked.

For Aussies, The West Wing is a great primer to understand some of what's going on in American politics, particularly as U.S. election day is just around the corner. Plus, this is the first time The West Wing cast has been reunited in 17 years, so it’s a historic moment.

You can watch all episodes of The West Wing streaming right now on Stan. Or you can catch all The West Wing episodes plus A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote streaming on Binge for just $10 a month.

