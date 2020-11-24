How to Watch the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Fight in Australia

As the sporting fans in the room will likely already know, Mike Tyson is set to make his boxing comeback this Sunday, November 29th in a match against Roy Jones Jnr.

The Main Event blockbuster exhibition bout will see Tyson (54) go head to head with fellow former world champion, Jones Jnr (51) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The legends’ fight will be made up of eight two-minute rounds and will see Tyson and Jones Jnr step into the ring without a panel of judges or headgear.

This will be Mike Tyson’s first boxing match since losing to Kevin McBride back in 2005.

So, how can you watch it Tyson vs Jones Jnr?

Coverage starts on Kayo Sports: Sunday, November 29 at 1pm AEDT

Main Fight starts: Approximately 3.30pm

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jnr is a pay per view fight, available to watch via Kayo. Fees are priced at $59.95. The pay per view purchase includes access to Kayo Sports until 3.12.20 11:59PM AEDT. If you don’t have a separate Kayo subscription, your access to the service will end on this date.

If Sunday feels too far away from all of the action, you can get prepped for the big fight by tuning into the documentary Chasing Tyson right away. The ESPN film is currently available on Kayo and follows the career of fighter Evander Holyfield, who despite a storied career in boxing, is mostly known as the man who had his ear bitten off by Tyson.

Director Steve Cantor said of the movie:

“…it is my hope that this film will reintroduce an audience to a fighter who deserves to be remembered as one of the all-time greats.”

You can tune into that documentary, and get re-acquainted with some boxing legends, on Kayo here. And if you want to continue watching sporting documentaries, check out our list of some of the most popular ones around right now.