How to Take Your Kid’s School Pictures at Home

The pandemic has taken so much from us — but do you know what it doesn’t have to take? Our kid’s awkwardly posed school pictures (complete with traditional blue or grey background), that’s what.

Some kids who are in school full-time or part-time may still have had their traditional school picture day this spring. But the parents of kids who are in all-virtual school may have assumed there would simply be a gap in their school photo collection where the 2020-21 image should have been. But school picture company Lifetouch, in partnership with Shutterfly, has created a way for parents to take and design their own school pictures from their phones.

To start, download Shutterfly’s app, scroll down and click on the “Picture Day Snaps @Home” section. From there, you’ll be able to view package options. Packages start at around $7 for a few physical photos and a digital image with a standard blue background, and go up to $20 for several more photos and the ability to resize your picture and choose from a wider variety of backgrounds. You can use an existing photo already in your camera roll or take a new one.

These school picture might actually end up being among your favourites, because what is extra pleasing about the virtual version of school picture day is that you can choose the photo you like best, resize it and test it out with different backgrounds (if you splurge for the premium package) — all before you pay.

You know what you’re going to get, sans weeks-long anticipation — and it’s not going to feature your child’s fakest, most forced smile or a giant ketchup stain from that day’s lunch (I mean, unless that’s the route you prefer to go).