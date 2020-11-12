How to Safely Own and Store a Gun

For many people, social unrest and uncertainty breeds panic and a need to feel protected. Given that this year has seen a deadly pandemic collide with a sustained, international protest movement, it’s no surprise that 2020 has been a record-setting year for gun sales in the United States.

Total gun sales so far in the U.S. have surpassed 17 million, fuelled in large part by five million first-time owners, according to data compiled by the National Shooting Sports Foundation in August. Many of these new owners are Black and women, perhaps signalling that gun-fever is making inroads with more traditionally liberal Americans.

No matter your politics, guns are serious and powerful weapons that should be treated carefully and with respect. Here’s a few tips to help you store and maintain your gun in a responsible and safe manner, even when you’re not living in an age of mass hysteria.

Practice safe storage

It’s essential to keep any firearm in a controlled storage space, like a lockbox or safe that’s only accessible via a passcode or key. Always keep guns unloaded while in storage. Under no circumstance should your gun be accessible to children, teenagers, or anyone in a state of vulnerable mental health. Guard the lock combination or keys with vigilance — this isn’t like passing off the combination to your cubby at the local YMCA.

Keep all ammunition stored separately from your firearms, practicing the same protocol, using a lockbox and safe with the appropriate safety combination or key.

Use the S.A.F.E. system

Acronyms can feel corny, but this is a useful system for anyone remotely interested in responsible gun ownership. The National Shooting Sports Foundation boils gun safety down to this four-step process, which reads as follows:

S – secure your firearms when not in use​ A – maintain awareness of people in your proximity and prevent unauthorised access to guns​ F – focus on your responsibility as a gun owner​ E – educate yourself and others about gun safety​

It’s a simple directive, but that’s largely the point. Following these general guidelines can help you in any area of gun ownership.

Talk to your kids about guns

In the United States, scores of children live in close proximity to unlocked, loaded firearms. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Research Institute put the number at about 1.7 million in 2016, meaning that one out of every three homes with kids also had guns that year.

It’s important not to keep your guns secret from your children and to tell them how to react if and when they see a firearm. The organisation Kids Health lists out some simple instructions if a kids sees a gun in their home, or anywhere for that matter:

1. Stop what they’re doing. 2. Do not touch the gun, even if it looks like a toy. 3. Leave the area where the gun is. 4. Tell an adult right away.

Understand the gravity of gun violence in the United States

When purchasing a gun, you’re not dealing with a toy. Guns kill tens of thousands of people every year. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention:

In 2018, there were 39,740 firearm-related deaths in the United States – that’s about 109 people dying from a firearm-related injury each day. Six out of every 10 deaths were firearm suicides and more than 3 out of every 10 were firearm homicides.

If you’re in a home with someone with mental health issues, you have to treat the situation with special urgency. Suicide is the tenth most common cause of death in the U.S., and firearms are the most common method by which people claim their own lives. About 24,000 people a year commit suicide with a firearm in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Domestic violence is also a massive issue when it comes to gun deaths. According to the gun research and safety organisation Everytown:

Every month, an average of 53 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner. Nearly 1 million women alive today have reported being shot or shot at by intimate partners, and 4.5 million women have reported being threatened with a gun by an intimate partner. In more than half of mass shootings over the past decade, the perpetrator shot a current or former intimate partner or family member as part of the rampage.

The epidemic of gun violence has haunted the U.S. for decades and there are many ways to avoid being a part of the crisis. Safe gun maintenance and violence prevention starts with individual gun owners.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.