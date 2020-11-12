How to Move Old Games to the Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X may not have many playable console exclusives at launch, but it can play all games from every previous Xbox generation — including the original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One — and with improved loading times and visual performance to boot. You can even transfer over your old save data to the new console, so you can continue right where you left off.

There are a few ways to transfer your old Xbox games and save data to the Xbox Series X or Series S. We’ll review each so you can find the method that works best for your setup.

Importing cloud saves

The quickest way to play your old games on a new machine is to just slap the disc into the Xbox Series X’s disc drive or download it from your digital library. However, you’ll need to import your saves another way. Using either the wifi transfer or external hard drive methods below will work, but you can also automatically access your older game data on your new Xbox console via the cloud.

There’s no real setup here if you’re already using cloud saves on Xbox One; once your sign into your new Series X, any cloud saves will automatically sync to the games you install.

Copying data via an external storage device

The next transfer method lets you port over your Xbox One games and saves to your Series X all at once. You’ll need an external hard drive to do this; if you don’t have one, you can use the wifi data transfer method in the next section instead.

Copy your Xbox One games and save data to the external drive. Go to Settings > System > Storage, then select the external storage device. Select all the data you want to transfer, then press “Copy.” Wait for the transfer to complete then disconnect the external drive. Next, turn on your Xbox Series X and plug the storage device into the console via one of its USB ports. The Series X should recognise the drive and ask you what you’d like to do next. (You can also see if the drive shows up under Settings > System > Storage). In the Storage menu, select all the games and other data you want to import to the Series X, then select “Copy.” (Note: Some games can be played off the external drive and do not need to be copied to the Series X).

Wifi data transfer

You can send all the currently-installed games and other system data from your Xbox One to your new Series X over wifi. This requires both consoles be turned on and connected to the same network. The transfer could take a while if you’re copying over many games (or have a slow wifi connection), but it’s a great way to migrate your Xbox One library in one go.

On your Xbox One, go to Settings > System > Backup & Transfer, then select “Allow network transfer.” Next, turn on your Xbox Series X and open Settings > System > Backup & Transfer. Under “Local Consoles,” select your Xbox One Select the games and other data you want to import from your Xbox One to your Series X. Select “Copy” to begin the transfer.

[Press Start]