How to Make Virtual Makeup Look More Realistic

Virtual filters have long been popular on social media, but in the accelerated digital world, wearing virtual makeup is for more than selfies. From digital parties to professional meetings, it’s become increasingly common to find skin-smoothing features on video apps or use filters to alter how you look. If you’re looking to change your appearance like the pre-pandemic days when you left the house more often, here are some tips to make virtual makeup look as real as possible.

Pick the right filter style

Like regular makeup, you want to find colours that fit your skin tone and facial structure. Some filters can cover the full head though, changing the shape and colour of your face, which may give away your secret. Consider applying actual concealer or light foundation to go along with a simpler filter if you are looking for a full face and clean look.

Consider your setting

Are you going to a professional meeting, where you might want a subtler look? Or are you attending a virtual wedding or party where you want to be more festive? Consider your setting when picking your filter.

Avoid using the filters that augment the eyes in a professional setting, for example. It could be fun for a party, but you likely don’t want to look like a cartoon character at your job interview. A simple eye shadow, a small lash, and a bit of a rosy cheek looks quite natural for any staff meeting or get together; you can afford a bolder filter with bright colours for something like a virtual party. If an authentic look is the goal, stay away from anything glossy or metallic as well, or anything that can look a bit too much like stickers.

Find your angles

When trying out a new filter, pay attention to how the filter moves with your face. Smile really big, squint your eyes, and shake your head up and down and side to side. Is there any delay? You don’t want to nod and find your lashes are on your forehead, so test out your angles and motion prior to showtime so you can know what to expect.

Also, try to stay a good distance from the camera: You want to sit between a medium close-up to a close-up shot. Get any closer than that and the imperfections of the filter become clear and the illusion is lost.

Consider how long you will be in the gathering or meeting, as well. If it’s a three-hour presentation, wearing digital makeup may be difficult to manage. If you rub your eye or cover your mouth to yawn, your fingers will be covered in lipstick and eyeshadow like a hand puppet. Just as you would be mindful of wearing real makeup, remember you are wearing digital makeup, and it can shift.