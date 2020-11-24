Impress Your Mates by Making This Festive Whiskey Cocktail

Look, I love whiskey. I like to think it’s in my blood and it somehow ties me to my Scottish ancestors. But really, at the end of the day, I just want a stiff drink. And I’m a neat gal – I don’t even add a drop of water or those novelty ice rocks. So when I was dared to make a festive whiskey cocktail I wasn’t 100% sold.

For starters, I’d never even made a cocktail before. Until this point, my idea of a fancy drink was my Aunty Mary’s Christmas punch (made with Passion Pop, I’ve since found out). Or occasionally at home I might do a humble gin and tropical juice, if the mood strikes me. No measuring, of course.

I always thought cocktails were an expense reserved for OTT nights out celebrating some grand achievement. All that muddling and mixing seemed like an awful lot of work when I could just pour myself a glass of wine. But one man changed all that for me: Stanley Tucci. The greatest gift this dumpster fire year has given us is Stanley Tucci’s home videos teaching us all how to make classic cocktails.