Click Frenzy 2020: Everything You Need To Know

Originally launched back in 2012, Click Frenzy has firmly established itself as one of Australia’s must watch sale events. So far this year, we’ve had both Click Frenzy Mayhem and Click Frenzy Sports sales – but those were just warm ups for the Click Frenzy’s main event of 2020.

To help you get ready for the huge sale event, we’ve put together a handy guide on when Click Frenzy will be kicking off, and what kind of deals you can expect during the day. Here are some deals that are already worth getting around:

When does Click Frenzy 2020 start?

This year, it will take place over a whopping 53-hour period. We expect you to be clicking away on your browser starting 7pm on Tuesday, 10 November up until 12:00am on Friday, 13 November.

While some merchants might pull the trigger on their sales early, Click Frenzy’s deals, where you can get up to 99% off big ticket items, kicks off at 7:00pm AEDT on Tuesday, 10 November at the Click Frenzy website.

Here’s that time in all capital cities across the country:

Perth, WA: 4pm

4pm Darwin, NT: 5:30pm

5:30pm Adelaide, SA: 6:30pm

6:30pm Brisbane, QLD: 6pm

6pm Sydney, NSW: 7pm

7pm Canberra, ACT: 7pm

7pm Melbourne, VIC: 7pm

7pm Hobart, TAS: 7pm

Click Frenzy 2020 deals: What to expect

Some of the best deals last time around included video game consoles for $4 and Apple Airpods for $3. In other words, you could level up your life with cool new gadgets that cost less than lunch with your friends at Maccas.

Across the 53 hours they will have lots of different items at 99% off. Past sales have included TVs, premium headphones, gift cards, drones and more. However, these are the blink-and-you-will-miss-them sales that literally last for a few seconds. In other words, don’t get your hopes up.

For every $200 you spend during Click Frenzy 2020, you’ll also receive a $50 Click Frenzy Mastercard.

Which retailers are taking part in Click Frenzy?

The list of retailers is impressive. The Click Frenzy homepage lists dozens of retailers covering sporting goods through to tech. Pretty much every retailer you can think of is covered. Pet supplies, cosmetics, fashion — you name it and there’s probably a deal already available.

How to get Click Frenzy’s best deals

Of course, trying to nab a product for 99% off isn’t easy and stock is, expectedly, limited. Just look at the tales of misery and woe from previous years, with many missing out. That’s because there are a very specific set of rules you have to follow to make sure you can get the insane prices and they’re only available for a very, very short time. I’m talking less than 30 seconds here, people.

You have to be real quick. More than that though — here’s the most important things to do to set yourself up better:

1. Be a Click Frenzy subscriber.

That means heading to the Click Frenzy homepage and whacking your name, email address and one of the two gender options they provide in the boxes provided. Easy enough.

Subscribers will receive a series of emails over the 24-hour period. Going on past efforts, each email will instruct you as to where and when you need to head to certain Click Frenzy pages. You won’t get an exact time. Take a look at a previous image to get a feel for what you need to look for in the email.

As you can see, you need to be in a particular section of the Click Frenzy site. During that time, a banner will appear that has a code written on the front. Remember that. You don’t have time to write it down. Click the banner and you’ll be ready to pay.

The first set of emails will be out just before the same starts.

2. Be ready between 7pm-11pm 10 November and 6am-7pm the following day.

Though the sale runs for 53 hours, the Click Frenzy Discount Gods must also sleep, so the 99% off deals only run at limited times.

3. Turn off your adblockers.

If you’re using an adblocker, you will need to turn it off. The banner that appears on the webpage is a ‘pop-up’ and blockers such as AdBlock will prevent that from appearing. If you can’t see it, you can’t click it.

4. Payment options.

Purchases will be made directly through the retailer’s website so payment options will vary across the board. Each brand page on the Click Frenzy website will give you a heads up on the forms of payment that will be accepted.

5. Purchase limits.

There are likely to be limits on how many terms you can purchase, particularly with the big 99% off deals. So, saving $99 on a $100 gift card mightn’t be as good as saving thousands on a new TV. Don’t get trigger happy with the first deal you see.

