If You Haven’t Tried a Plant-Based Burger Yet, Coles Has a New Range

A great thing to see in recent years is the expansion in the line of meat-alternative options on supermarket shelves. A recent survey also showed that some of Aussie’s favourite products are of the vegan variety, so it’s nice to see food companies expanding their line-up of vege options.

The Fry Family Food Co., well known for its commitment to meat alternatives since 1991, has brought out its latest vegan burger, The Big Fry Burger. The burger is 100% plant-based with 20g of protein. It even looks and sizzles like a ground beef burger – which is good enough for me.

The burger is rolling out in Coles supermarkets nationwide at $7 for a pack of two delicious patties.

The burger took The Big Fry co. three years to develop: “We wanted a patty that cooked and tasted just like a ground beef burger. The Big Fry Burger literally sizzles on the grill and is most definitely going to satisfy the cravings of the most avid meat eater – except, unlike its beef counterpart, this burger is much better for consumers, for the planet and for the animals,” explained Tammy Fry, international marketing director.

The texture of the burger is said to be much meatier and more similar to that of ground beef. Plus it’s flavoured with a bunch of good things like coriander seeds, paprika, pepper, parsley and turmeric. It’s also made of non-GM plant proteins and is low in saturated fats as well as being naturally cholesterol-free. One burger can do it all.

The Big Fry Burger is good for the planet all the way down to its packaging which is 100% recyclable.

Apparently, swapping a beef burger for a plant-based burger just once a week would save around 15-20 cows a year. Not to mention, studies have shown that it would also save roughly 215L of water per burger.

As many around the world become more aware of the impacts of the meat industry on climate change, more people are making the switch to meat-free products. The great thing about a burger like this one is that it still looks and tastes like a burger, so it makes the switch to meat-free products that much easier.

Australian consumers are starting to embrace the change as more plant-based meat options pop up around the country. V2food recently started in Australia, backed by the CSIRO and the founder of Hungry Jacks. There’s also been a push for fast food companies to offer plant-based burger options. Hungry Jacks already offers a vegan range and McDonald’s is in the process of trialling its ‘McPlant’ burger.

Until then, if you haven’t tried a plant-based burger before – this is the one.