Celebrate National Sandwich Day by Putting Mayo on Your Breakfast Sandwich

Today is an important day; an exciting day; a day we’ve all been waiting for. That’s right: I’m talking about National Sandwich Day, the most important day in November. Check the news, and I assure you that every outlet will tell you that today — National Sandwich Day — is a momentous day that will have a lasting impact on your life, and I think you should embark upon this day with a really good breakfast sandwich.

What makes a really good breakfast sandwich? Mayonnaise, of course. I have never understood the tendency to leave condiments off of a breakfast sandwich. They are sandwiches, no different from any other, and sandwiches without condiments are dry. Why leave your toast un-mayo’d when a mere swipe of the creamy, tangy condiment is all it takes to make any sandwich — including a breakfast sandwich — sing?

Some of you may think that a runny yolk negates the need for further sandwich lubrication. Please. Though a yolk can act as a sauce of sorts, its application is uneven at best. What about the yolk-less portions of the sandwich? Shall they be relegated to a sad, dry fate? Not on my watch.

Plus, there is a matter of taste. Good mayonnaise has a zippy, vinegary bite, which provides counterbalance to and respite from the richness of the bacon, the cheese, and the egg. You can also mix things into it, like hot sauce, to give it even more flavour. If you want to get really fancy, you can make your own mayonnaise, and really lean into the breakfast theme by making it with bacon grease. Mayo can also act as hydrophobic barrier, keeping your bread from sogging out. There truly is no downside.

National Sandwich Day is not a day for lies, deception, or dry sandwiches. A breakfast sandwich is, after all, a sandwich, and even a single dry sandwich is disrespectful to today, which is National Sandwich Day (the most important day in November).