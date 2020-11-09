Your Ultimate Guide to November’s Major Online Shopping Event, Single’s Day

Singles’ Day is arguably the biggest shopping date on the online retail calendar with half a billion customers participating worldwide. While less well-known in Australia, the event is starting to gain traction with plenty of local retailers offering Singles’ Day deals of their own.

Some of the best Singles Days 2020 deals happening right now include saving 11% off fashion and beauty at Harvey Nichols using SINGLESDAYHN at checkout (or save 22% when you spend over $800). You can also save up to 51% off Lelo sex toys.

READ MORE Save Money Online Shopping With These Sneaky Tricks

When is Singles Day 2020?

Singles Day takes place every year on the 11th November. Apparently, this date was chosen because the number ‘1’ resembles an individual who is alone (11.11). It started back in 2009 and has been going strong ever since.

What is Singles Day?

Singles’ Day (AKA Guanggun Jie) is an annual online shopping event originating in China and hosted by the e-Commerce giant Alibaba. It’s origin story comes from a group of Chinese university students who exchanged gifts as part of an anti-Valentine’s Day gesture. It wasn’t long before retailers wanted in on the action, and Singles Day was born. While nominally a sale for singles, the deals can obviously be enjoyed by anyone who loves a good bargain.

Last year, Alibaba recorded $38.4 billion USD revenue globally over the 24-hour sale period. The online shopping extravaganza has overtaken Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the US, so you could say it’s a pretty big deal.

Every year, there’s a live-streamed gala to kick off the 24-hour festivities, with Taylor Swift appearing as the headlining act last year. Previous headliners have included Mariah Carey and our very own Nicole Kidman.

Is it popular in Australia?

Singles Day grows in popularity every year in Australia. Last year, Aussie shoppers racked up 3.2 million clicks in 24 hours, so if that doesn’t prove our enthusiasm we don’t know what does.

Australian retailers like AliExpress, ASOS, eBay, Catch and Harvey Norman are all gearing up to take part this year. It’s the perfect opportunity to get your Christmas shopping out of the way early (and save yourself some major cash in the process).

What deals will be included?

Retailers haven’t officially released their deals yet, but based on previous years you can get a rough idea of what to expect come the 11th.

Last year, Net-A-Porter took 20% off site wide, as did Quay Australia on select sunglasses. The Iconic offered 30% off select styles, with Myer offering 25% off women’s shoes and 20% off women’s clothing. AliExpress had the biggest savings by far, with 70% off their entire site.

Singles Day gets bigger and better with each passing year so there will be no shortage of deals to make the most of.

How do I make the most of these deals?

With any online shopping event, preparation is key.

Before the big day, you’d be wise to create accounts for every website you’re interested in purchasing from. Many online retailers require shoppers to have accounts with their bank details and address for faster checkouts. Have a look at each retailer’s requirements beforehand to ensure you’re ready to go.

It’s also a good idea to create wish lists across your retailers with all the products you hope to save on. That way, come the 11th, you can check your wish list to see if any of the items are on sale instead of trawling through the entire website. Urgency is key and it’ll be a race to the checkout so you’ll want to be as quick as possible.

How can I find out about the offers?

Check back here frequently as we’ll be updating the page with offers as they appear. It’s common for retailers to announce sales before the 11th so you’ll want to have your finger tightly on the pulse. Happy shopping!

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.