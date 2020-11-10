These Are the Best Click Frenzy Deals Available Right Now

Click Frenzy 2020 — AKA Australia’s answer to Black Friday — is officially GO! Sales are running from today until midnight 12th November, which gives you 53 hours to sniff out all the best deals. Alternatively, you can check out our exhaustive list of all the best finds here and save yourself the time. Here are the best deals for Click Frenzy 2020 so far, with links to buy.

READ MORE Click Frenzy 2020: Everything You Need To Know

Note: We’ll be updating this page repeatedly over the duration of the sale, so keep refreshing to see the latest bargains on tech, fashion, beauty, homewares and so much more. Happy shopping!

Best Click Frenzy Deals On Appliances and Kitchenware:

Save up to 75% off at House : There’s an extra 25% off sitewide including sale items.

Take 25% off sitewide at Ecosa : From mattresses and bed frames to sheets and pillowcases, enjoy a generous saving on everything.

: Up to 50% off at Catch : Save 29% on the Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum and 15% on kitchen appliances .

Take up to 80% off at Kogan: Save big on top appliances like kettles and air fryers.

Take 30% off kitchenware at Myer : Includes Joseph Joseph, Kitchenaid, Bodium and more. 40% off dinnerware, cutlery, glassware and napery.

Take an extra 25% off sitewide at Robin’s Kitchen: including cookware and knives and includes sale items.

Best Activewear & Beauty Deals:

Save 20% off SkinCeuticals best-sellers at Adore Beauty : Valid on C E Ferulic, HA Intensifier, Phyto Corrective Gel, AGE Interrupter & Phloretin CF.

Take 15% off Benefit Cosmetics at Adore Beauty : Excludes limited edition holiday packs.

40% off site wide at Sukin.

20% off site wide at Glam Raider : Includes the Mermade Hair tool, The Ordinary and Becca.

Take 20% off Endota products.

products. Save up to 65% off haircare at Oz Hair & Beauty : You can also save $50 on selected hair appliances.

Take 20 off site wide at Lovehoney: Excludes Fleslight, Doxy and Lovense.

Best Fashion Deals:

Best Click Frenzy Tech Deals:

Take 15% off selected audio at Myer : I ncluding Bose, Sony, UE and Moki.

Grab a 90-day phone recharge with 120GB (40GB each 30 days) for $14.90 from Kogan. This deal would normally be $139.90. Recharge is only available to new customers, and is a one-time offer. It must be purchased before 11.59PM AEST November 12.

Take up to 40% off selected Dell products: Includes the Dell G5 Gaming Desktop, Dell 27 Gaming Monitor, Dell Inspiron 14 7000 Laptop and more.

products: 10% off a range of products at The Good Guys : Includes select cameras, appliances, headphones, TV, home theatre and more.

Save $250 on the Dyson V7 Animal at Catch : Was $699, now $449.

Save $250 on the Dyson V7 Animal at $10 off sim-only plans and data plans with Telstra.

Save 50% on select Bose products: Limited stock available.

Save 50% on select products: Save up to $1,500 on selected HP products.

products. Take up to 50% off select laptops and computers at Lenovo: Includes the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 and more.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.