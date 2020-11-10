Upgrade Your Kitchenware With These Click Frenzy Sales

The kitchen is a happy place for most of us. Whether we enjoy spending our time cooking (or just eating the food) there’s a lot of fun to be had. If you’ve been promising to replace your old toaster or finally treating yourself to a high-tech gadget like an air fryer – these Click Frenzy kitchen deals are your chance.

The major online shopping event is running for 53 hours, with most deals ending at midnight on Thursday November 12. You’ll have to be quick if you’re keen to snag the best deals, so we’ve done the hard work for you.

The best Click Frenzy 2020 kitchen deals

Save up to 75% off at House : There’s an extra 25% off sitewide including sale .

Up to 50% off at Catch : Save 15% on kitchen appliances .

Kogan is taking up to 80% off: Save big on top appliances like kettles and air fryers.

Take 30% off kitchenware at Myer : Includes Joseph Joseph, Kitchenaid, Bodium and more. 40% off dinnerware, cutlery, glassware and napery.

Take an extra 25% off sitewide at Robin’s Kitchen: including cookware and knives and includes sale items.

This statement toaster will look great on your kitchen counter, with a range of different settings for all your toasting needs. Buy it from Myer here.

A non-stick pan lined with an extra titanium coating for easy cooking and cleaning. You can get it for half price ($49.95) at Harris Scarfe right now.

Everyone is obsessed with air fryers at the moment – and for good reason. There’s no limit to what you can make from hot chips to cookie cakes. This one from Catch features state-of-the-art turbo air technology which means you don’t have to cook with as much oil. Get it now for just $98 (originally $169).

Calling all tea lovers – not only is this kettle high-tech, but it’ll look great on your kitchen counter as well. It evens a function to keep the water warm if you’re not ready for a cuppa straight away! Grab it from Kogan for $29.99.

Looking for something powerful to blitz your morning smoothie? This blender from Myer is one of the best on the market. Buy it here.

A compact 2-slice toaster with a stainless steel exterior and bright LED indicators. Originally $119, you can get it from House right now for $89.99.

Enjoy a delicious, foamy coffee with one touch of a button. Breville is one of the biggest names in the home coffee scene, so you’re guaranteed a good brew. Buy it now from Myer for just $299.

