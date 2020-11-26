Shop These 22 Kitchen Must-Haves During the Black Friday Sales

Stocking a kitchen can be expensive, especially when you’re keen on owning the latest gadgets when it comes to home appliances. Luckily, this years Black Friday kitchen deals have exceeded our expectations.

From high-tech blenders to non-stick pots and pans, there’s no shortage of Black Friday deals to give your kitchen a full-scale update. Here’s our pick of the best so far.

READ MORE The Best Black Friday Offers on Activewear and Sports Gear

Kogan

Kitchen Couture 7L Digital Air Fryer – Was $499, now $79. Buy now.

Kogan 2000W Vitablast Blender – Was $169.99, now $89.99. Buy now.

14-in-1 Multi Cooker – Was $249.99, now $139.99. Buy now.

Ovela 3.2L Cast Iron French Pan – Was $119.99, now $49.99. Buy now.

Morphy Richards Evoke 2 Slice Toaster – Was $139.95, now $49. Buy now.

Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Nova Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker – Was $299.000, now $157.90. Buy now.

De’Longhi Eletta Cappuccino Fully Automatic Coffee Machine – Was $1,100.00, now $824.99. Buy now.

Scanpan Classic Induction Wok – Was $445.00, now $140.40. Buy now.

George Foreman Jumbo Grill with Temperature Control – Was $89.95, now $59.00. Buy now.

Catch

Tefal 5-Piece Gourmet Anodised Induction Cookware Set – Was $229.95, now $199. Buy now.

Global 7-Piece Ikasu Knife Block Set – Was $539.40, now $329. Buy now.

Acurite Digital Kitchen Scales – Was $59.95, now $19.95. Buy now.

Scanpan 5-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set – Was $359, now $229. Buy now.

Set of 6 Riedel Riesling Wine Glasses – Was $159.95, now $134. Buy now.

eBay

KitchenAid Cast Iron Black Stand Mixer – Was $999.00, now $729.00. Buy now.

Kenwood Multi-Pro Classic Food Processor – Was $419.00, now $245.00. Buy now.

KitchenAid Classic Two Slice Toaster – Was $219.00, now $59.00. Buy now.

Breville Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine – Was $849.00, now $679.00. Buy now.

Marcato Atlast Electric Pasta Maker – Was $529.00, now $279.00. Buy now.

Myer

Distinta Livenza Collection 4 Slice Toaster – Was $229.00, now $179.00. Buy now.

Ninja Nutri Pro Blender – Was $129, now $89. Buy now.

Philips All-In-One Cooker – Was $239.00, now $159.00. Buy now.

Sodastream Spirit Sparkling Water Maker Black – Was $190.00, now $79.00. Buy now.

House

Baccarat Granite Cookware Set 10-Piece – Was $1199.99, now $399.00. Buy now.

Ambrosia 3L Casserole Dish – Was $49.99, now $29.99. Buy now.

Cellar Premium Decanter – Was $79.99, now $39.99. Buy now.

Be sure to regularly check back here for more of the best Black Friday deals available.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.