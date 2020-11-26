Shop These 22 Kitchen Must-Haves During the Black Friday Sales

Level Up Your Life

Lucy Cocoran

Lucy Cocoran

Published 2 hours ago: November 27, 2020 at 7:39 am
Image: eBay

Stocking a kitchen can be expensive, especially when you’re keen on owning the latest gadgets when it comes to home appliances. Luckily, this years Black Friday kitchen deals have exceeded our expectations.

From high-tech blenders to non-stick pots and pans, there’s no shortage of Black Friday deals to give your kitchen a full-scale update. Here’s our pick of the best so far.

Kogan

Kitchen Couture 7L Digital Air Fryer – Was $499, now $79. Buy now.

Kogan 2000W Vitablast Blender  – Was $169.99, now $89.99. Buy now.

14-in-1 Multi Cooker – Was $249.99, now $139.99. Buy now.

Ovela 3.2L Cast Iron French Pan – Was $119.99, now $49.99. Buy now.

Morphy Richards Evoke 2 Slice Toaster – Was $139.95, now $49. Buy now.

Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Nova Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker – Was $299.000, now $157.90. Buy now

De’Longhi Eletta Cappuccino Fully Automatic Coffee Machine – Was $1,100.00, now $824.99. Buy now

Scanpan Classic Induction Wok – Was $445.00, now $140.40. Buy now

George Foreman Jumbo Grill with Temperature Control – Was $89.95, now $59.00. Buy now

Catch

Tefal 5-Piece Gourmet Anodised Induction Cookware Set – Was $229.95, now $199. Buy now.

Global 7-Piece Ikasu Knife Block Set – Was $539.40, now $329. Buy now.

Acurite Digital Kitchen Scales – Was $59.95, now $19.95. Buy now.

Scanpan 5-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set – Was $359, now $229. Buy now.

Set of 6 Riedel Riesling Wine Glasses – Was $159.95, now $134. Buy now.

eBay

KitchenAid Cast Iron Black Stand Mixer – Was $999.00, now $729.00. Buy now.

Kenwood Multi-Pro Classic Food Processor – Was $419.00, now $245.00. Buy now.

KitchenAid Classic Two Slice Toaster – Was $219.00, now $59.00. Buy now.

Breville Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine – Was $849.00, now $679.00. Buy now.

Marcato Atlast Electric Pasta Maker – Was $529.00, now $279.00. Buy now.

Myer

Distinta Livenza Collection 4 Slice Toaster – Was $229.00, now $179.00. Buy now.

Ninja Nutri Pro Blender – Was $129, now $89. Buy now.

Philips All-In-One Cooker – Was $239.00, now $159.00. Buy now.

Sodastream Spirit Sparkling Water Maker Black – Was $190.00, now $79.00. Buy now.

House

Baccarat Granite Cookware Set 10-Piece – Was $1199.99, now $399.00. Buy now.

Ambrosia 3L Casserole Dish – Was $49.99, now $29.99. Buy now.

Cellar Premium Decanter – Was $79.99, now $39.99. Buy now.

Be sure to regularly check back here for more of the best Black Friday deals available.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Lucy Cocoran is the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, POPSUGAR, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Kotaku and Lifehacker. She primarily covers lifestyle content, using her industry experience to discuss topics that are of genuine interest to her readers.

