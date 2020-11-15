A Break Down of Every State and Territory’s (Latest) Border Restrictions

Since COVID-19 began in March, the state and territory governments have been enforcing their own border control measures to limit travel from various coronavirus hotspots around Australia.

Over the past eight months, the border restrictions have changed a number of times to adapt to emerging coronavirus clusters, such as the surge in cases in Victoria. Now, with numbers spiking in South Australia, we’re seeing border restrictions shift once again.

If you’re at a loss of where we’re at with all this change, don’t stress. We’ve created a guide for you below.

In a nutshell:

We wrapped up last week with the news that all borders in Australia, except for WA, would likely open in time for Christmas.

Much of that has changed over the weekend, with the news that a cluster in South Australia has grown to 17 positive cases now. As The Guardian reports, it is believed that this cluster began with an employee at one of the state’s hotel quarantines sites receiving a positive result. States around the country have responded to this news with new restrictions.

Here’s what we know:

Western Australia

Western Australia was set to ease restrictions on travel between South Australia, but in response to the circumstances has now asked that anyone travelling from SA self-quarantines for two weeks and completes a COVID-19 test. Any SA resident who arrived into WA on November 14th or 15th will also be asked to take a test.

From November 14, WA eased its restrictions allowing those from very low-risk jurisdictions (TAS, QLD, ACT and NT) to enter without quarantining. Those coming from NSW and VIC will need to self-quarantine for two weeks on arrival. They’re also encouraged to wear masks until they have arrived into quarantine, and are asked to present for a COVID-19 test on day 11 if still in the state. This of course is pending the numbers of community transmission in the coming weeks.

Queensland

Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, has warned South Australians planning to leave for QLD that an announcement on border restrictions is impending.

Anyone about to leave Adelaide should be advised we are assessing the COVID-19 outbreak and may place restrictions on travel, including mandatory quarantine on arrivals. More details will be announced shortly. #COVID19Aus — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) November 15, 2020

On wider border rules, Queensland has announced that certain restrictions will soon be relaxed and that there is a hope to open more borders before Christmas.

Palaszczuk advised that the state’s Chief Health Officer, Jeannette Young, would be making a decision on borders later in November.

Queensland borders have been open to regional NSW since November 3rd, however, those in a selection of NSW suburbs or regions are still required to quarantine or apply for an exemption. This is expected to continue until at least December and you can find a list of all the considered hotspots here.

The entirety of Victoria is still considered a COVID-19 hotspot by Queensland.

New South Wales

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed borders will not be closed to South Australians.

At the moment, the NSW border is only closed to Victorians who are not permitted to enter without a current entry permit. However, there is an established NSW/VIC border region that residents on both sides can travel between freely. There are also special transit permits for those driving from South Australia who pass through Victoria in order to get through NSW.

That’s all set to change as Premier Gladys Berejiklian recently announced that the NSW border will open to all of Victoria from November 23.

South Australia

The latest update from South Australia is that Premier Steven Marshall has announced they will open borders to Victoria as of December 1st.

Tasmania

Tasmania’s Premier has given a statement asking that all visitors from South Australia complete hotel quarantine on arrival. Any South Australians who have arrived into Tasmania since November 9th are being asked to isolate.

Tasmania’s border restrictions eased on October 26, allowing travellers from low-risk areas including NSW, ACT, NT, QLD and WA to enter the state.

Tasmania’s border is scheduled to open to Victoria from November 27, provided that coronavirus cases stay low. Also as of Friday, November 13, people travelling from Victoria into Tasmania are allowed to quarantine at home instead of a government-run hotel.

All interstate travellers must register through Tasmania’s Tas-e-Travel system.

Northern Territory

The Northern Territory has declared all of South Australia a hot spot and has closed borders to the state.

At the moment, the Northern Territory also considers regions of Victoria to be COVID-19 hotspots. Anyone coming from or travelling through a hotspot into NT will be required to complete hotel quarantine for 14 days. All Northern Territory arrivals must complete a Border Entry form and those coming from COVID-19 hotspots will have to quarantine upon arrival.

ACT

No update has been given from the ACT regarding South Australian restrictions as yet.

The ACT has closed its border to Victorian travellers but has no restrictions for those coming from other states at the moment. No official date has been given for the expected border re-open, so watch this space.

Victoria

Victoria has declared South Australia a COVID-19 hot spot. It will not close borders between the states, but will interview SA residents on arrival and may request they undergo testing.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has declared SA a hot spot. Arrivals to Melbourne will undergo interviews when they arrive and may require testing. Border won't be closed. More via @AAPNewswire — Benita Kolovos ???? (@benitakolovos) November 16, 2020

Victoria currently has no border restrictions to other states or territories but bear in mind that if you enter Victoria you may need to quarantine or apply for an exemption when returning to another state.

International

All international travellers arriving into any Australian state or territory will need to go into government arranged hotel quarantine for two weeks.

As expected, most Australian states and territories are currently closed to Victoria. But the silver lining is the confirmation that borders around Australia are set to open in time for Christmas. This means interstate travel should be on the horizon for the Christmas holidays if community transmission continues to stay at donut levels.

This article has been updated with additional information.