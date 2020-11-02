Everything You Need To Know About Australia’s Current Border Restrictions

Since COVID-19 began in March, the state and territory governments have been enforcing their own border control measures to limit travel from various coronavirus hotspots around Australia.

Over the past eight months, the border restrictions have changed a number of times to adapt to emerging coronavirus clusters, such as the surge in cases in Victoria. But with Australia finally recording record low numbers of community transmission, some border restrictions are changing yet again.

This has made it confusing for many Aussies wondering where exactly they can travel and if they’ll have to quarantine upon arrival, so here’s a breakdown of all the current border restrictions.

New South Wales

The NSW border is currently only closed to Victorians, who are not permitted to enter without a current entry permit. However, there is an established NSW/VIC border region that residents on both sides can travel between freely.

There are also special transit permits for those driving from South Australia who pass through Victoria in order to get through NSW.

Queensland

Despite hopes that the QLD border would be opening to all of NSW this week, the restrictions easing on November 3 will still rule out 32 NSW LGAs as hotspots. These new restrictions will allow many residents in regional NSW to travel freely into QLD however those in Greater Sydney are still required to quarantine or apply for an exemption. This is expected to continue until at least December and you can find a list of all the considered hotspots here.

The entirety of Victoria is still considered a COVID-19 hotspot, but all other states are permitted to travel within QLD.

South Australia

Pressure has been mounting for the South Australian border to reopen to its neighbour, Victoria, but there’s no sign as yet to when that will happen. In the meantime, the SA border is open to all other interstate travellers but requires visitors to complete a cross-border travel registration form before entering.

Tasmania

Tasmania’s border restrictions eased on October 26, finally allowing travellers from low-risk areas including ACT, NT, QLD, SA and WA to enter the state. Tasmania’s border is scheduled to open to NSW from this Friday, November 6, pending health advice. Tasmina is still closed to Victoria.

All interstate travellers must register through Tasmania’s Tas-e-Travel system.

Northern Territory

At the moment the Northern Territory has declared all regions of Victoria to be COVID-19 hotspots. All Northern Territory arrivals must complete a Border Entry form and those coming from COVID-19 hotspots will have to quarantine upon arrival.

Western Australia

Western Australia still enforces some of the strictest border restrictions in the country. No travellers from any state can arrive in WA without an exemption at the moment.

From November 14, WA will ease its restrictions allowing those from very low-risk jurisdictions (TAS, QLD, SA, ACT and NT) to enter without quarantining. Those coming from NSW and VIC will need to self-quarantine for two weeks on arrival. This of course is pending the numbers of community transmission in the coming weeks.

ACT

The ACT has closed its border to Victorian travellers but has no restrictions for those coming from other states at the moment.

Victoria

Victoria currently has no border restrictions to other states or territories but bear in mind that if you enter Victoria you may need to quarantine or apply for an exemption when returning to another state.

International

All international travellers arriving into any Australian state or territory will need to go into government arranged hotel quarantine for two weeks.

As expected, all Australian states and territories are currently closed to Victoria. But the silver lining is that borders around Australia are set to open in time for Christmas. This means interstate travel should be on the horizon for the Christmas holidays if community transmission continues to stay at donut levels.