Published 24 mins ago: November 20, 2020 at 11:05 am -
Get ready, because Amazon has just kicked off their huge Black Friday 2020 sales. Even though Black Friday isn’t technically until November 27, Amazon has jumped on their deals a full week early.

While there’s thousands of deals to be had throughout the sale period, the downside is that finding the best bargains takes a lot of time and effort. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best early Black Friday deals on offer.

The following deals are all active and remain available at the time of writing.  We’ll be updating this article periodically with fresh bargains from now until Cyber Monday on November 30, so keep checking back if nothing catches your eye.

Note: Some of these deals require an Amazon Prime membership to get the full discount. Fortunately, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to get the deals.

30% off PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership

Was $79.95, now $59.95.

Samsung T7 2TB USB3.2 Type-C Aluminium Case Portable SSD for $553.30

Save 32% – was $629.00. Available in metallic red.

42% off Razer AU Kraken X Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset in Black 

Was $88.64, now $50.96.

Razer Huntsman TE TKL Gaming Keyboard for $130.40

Was $179.88, so you save 21%.
27% off KODAK Smile Classic Digital Instant Camera with Bluetooth in Blue

Was $229.05, now $190.52.

Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer for $320.10 

Save 46%, originally $558.02. Available in cream or black.

ghd Ceramic Vent Radial Brush for $29.07 

Down from $38.00.

Up to 45% off on Denby kitchenware

From dinner plates to casserole dishes.

25% off Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Wireless Mouse

Was $92.26, now $53.33.

Up to 40% off Willow Tree Hand-Painted Figures

Some big savings here on SSDs, external hard drives, SD memory cards and DDR4 RAM.

AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker for $46.99 

Down from $52.

Bowers & Wilkins PI4 in Ear Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $186.29

Originally $454.10, save 71%. Available in silver, gold and black.

Save up to 38% on Meguiar’s car accessories 

From microfibre mitts to car polish.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

