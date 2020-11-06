6 Biographies to Read if You Want to Start the New Year Feeling Inspired

As the year draws to a close, people all over are preparing to do a little introspective work; hopefully stepping into 2021 fresher, happier and healthier.

If that sounds like you, first of all: same. Second, I thought I’d help you along your way with a little inspiration. Literary inspiration, dear friends.

There’s a tonne of new big-name biographies hitting shelves at the moment, each with their own rich tales and lessons to reflect on (or maybe just raise your eyebrows at).

I’ve pulled together a list of some of the more notable releases this end of the year, set to spice up your library collection for the holidays.

A Promised Land – Barack Obama

“A riveting, deeply personal account of history in the making—from the president who inspired us to believe in the power of democracy”

This book is hot property; dropping November 17th worldwide. If you want a copy of Obama’s first volume of presidential memoirs, I’d recommend ordering as far in advance as you can.

Greenlights – Matthew McConaughey

You may have seen McConaughey slinging this guy around in the media of late. It certainly sounds like an entertaining read – that’s for sure.

“…an unconventional memoir filled with raucous stories, outlaw wisdom, and lessons learned the hard way about living with greater satisfaction”

No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality – Michael J. Fox

This novel is also new to stores; available from this week. It’s getting a lot of attention right now and seemingly rightly so. Fox’s story is said to be:

“A moving account of resilience, hope, fear and mortality, and how these things resonate in our lives, by actor and advocate Michael J. Fox.”

Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics – Dolly Parton

This one is also particularly fresh (‘tis the season for biographies). And on Amazon’s listing the novel is described as:

“…a landmark celebration of the remarkable life and career of a country music and pop culture legend”.

(I’m sold.)

One Life – Megan Rapinoe

On Rapinone’s novel, Penguin Random House writes:

“Megan Rapinoe, Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup champion, has become a galvanizing force for social change; here, she urges all of us to take up the mantle, with actions big and small, to continue the fight for justice and equality.”

The Meaning of Mariah Carey – Mariah Carey

Carey has said of this book:

“It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir. I want to tell the story of the moments – the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams – that contributed to the person I am today.”

So, there you have it, folks. Everything you need to get yourselves ready for a new chapter in 2021. That or a pretty damn lovely Christmas pressie for a deserving loved one.

Oh, and if online shopping isn’t your thing. There are loads of beautiful bookstores all around the country that would love your support. NSW pop into the likes of Berkelouw Books, SA, check out Adelaide’s Pop-Up Bookshop, WA you’ve got options like Boffins Books, Hobart has Fullers Bookshop and ACT is home to Paperchain Bookstore. Give them a call and see which biographies they’ve got in stock!