$250 Payments for Aussies Start Rolling Out Next Week – Who’s Eligible?

As you may already be aware, the Government’s promised cash payments of $500 are set to begin being distributed next week.

The process was announced as a part of the 2020 Federal Budget and is designed to assist Australians facing hardship during the Coronavirus crisis.

The financial support will be offered to eligible Aussies in two parts (two $250 payments) and it's the hope of the Government that it will help stimulate the economy somewhat.

But Who Will Receive These Government Payments?

As the ABC reports, anyone with the following healthcare cards is eligible:

"Age pension; Disability Support Pension; Carer Payment; Family Tax Benefit, including the Double Orphan Pension (but not in receipt of a primary income support payment); Carer Allowance (but not in receipt of a primary income support payment); Pensioner Concession Card (PCC) holders (not in receipt of primary income support payment); Commonwealth Seniors Health Card holders; Eligible Veterans' Affairs payment recipients, and concession cardholders."

Seven News today shared that on this update, Minister for Families and Social Services Anne Ruston said:

“We can now deliver more practical support to older Australians, families and young people through these targeted, temporary initiatives in our social security system.”

The outlet also reported that National Seniors Australia has stressed that all self-funded retirees should also check their eligibility for the $250. According to Seven, up to 5.1 million Australians are expected to receive support through this financial payout.

If you are seeking to apply for a Commonwealth Seniors Health card, please note that you have until November 27 to make the cut off for this first economic support payment.

It's reported that the first round of $250 Government payments will be issued in December and the next lot will be in March 2021. So, best move quickly if you want to see if this offering includes you or your loved ones.

More details can be found here.