10 Reality Shows to Get You Through the Summer

With coronavirus still a problem in many parts of the world, it’s time to hibernate with all of your favourite things. For me, that’s reality television, which has been my comfort blanket since March lasted seven months long. There’s so much to be learned from reality TV, like a ridiculous documentary focused on weird games, petty squabbles, and dramatic competition. Fortunately, there’s enough of it to hold us down for a semi-quarantined summer.

While there are plenty of shows, some are too short lived to be worthy of a proper binge, lasting only one season like. Rob & Chyna or Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid just won’t last you that long, but here’s a list of long-running reality TV shows you can binge for the next several months.

The Circle

Although there is only one season in the U.S. (with season two forthcoming) there are plenty of seasons to enjoy with the additional iterations of The Circle. Currently available is The Circle France, the original The Circle in the UK and the uber popular version, The Circle Brazil.

Love Island

Love Island is a UK sensation sweeping across the U.S. a bit late, seeing that season one was back in 2015. Love Island UK alone has six seasons, with each containing anywhere from 35-50 episodes, not to mention the two seasons of Love Island Australia and the new Love Island U.S. That ought to keep you occupied at least until April.

The Great British Baking Show

An all-around favourite, The Great British Baking Show will bring you in with enticing warm bread and having you stay for cake. The lighthearted and healthy dose of competition on this show gives you all the warm and fuzzy feelings, plus there’s eight seasons and plenty of holiday specials to eat up the summer.

Nailed It

Nailed It is another baking legend of a reality show, but one for disasters. Have fun watching amateur bakers completely fail at elaborate cookies and cakes that will have you literally crying with laughter. Although the series is only four seasons long, you can continue with Nailed It Spain, Germany, and France.

The Real Housewives

The Real Housewives of... you name it, is available to watch basically for the rest of our lives. There are anywhere from 13 to 15 seasons of each instalment of the franchise on Bravo TV, from The Real Housewives of New Jersey to The Real Housewives of Potomac. Just make sure to bring wine.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette

There are a whopping 24 seasons of The Bachelor — that addictive dating show where one lucky guy tries to find love — with the 25th coming in 2021. The hunt for commercial — I mean... true love continues with its spinoff The Bachelorette, having 16 seasons as well.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Featuring a family both loved and hated by many, Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been going strong for 19 straight seasons. They even continue through the thralls of the pandemic. Sadly for some, the 20th season airing in 2021 will be the famous family’s last.

America’s Next Top Model

Yes, the model fashion-forward competition show has continued long after most of us moved on. With 24 seasons, the show took on “Guys and Girls” and plus-size models, but despite the program’s extensive run it’s unclear whether the Tyra Banks legacy-building show will continue. Fortunately, there are more than enough episodes to rerun this summer.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

A personal favourite, RuPaul’s Drag Race is the drag queen competition full of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, as host RuPaul would say. There are 12 seasons of 45-minute episodes, and don’t forget the special Untucked seasons to go along with each aired episode. There’s so much to watch here, but I can never get enough, including multiple seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars to get your fix.

Property Brothers

The contractor and realtor duo on Property Brothers has been helping couples and families turn fixer uppers into dream homes since 2011. The twins have since then spawned several other HGTV shows under their brand, including Property Brothers at Home, and Brother vs Brother where they go head to head to see which brother is better at renovating. Needless to say, there’s more than enough twin brother home improvement to consume through the summer.