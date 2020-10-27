Your Oven’s Temperature Dial Isn’t As Accurate As You Think It Is

Have you ever put bread or cake in your oven, only for it to come out burnt on one side and pale on the other? Or just came out way over/under cooked despite following the recipe perfectly? It’s probably not your fault, and is just because ovens are fickle boxes of mystery and burning.

If you have an older oven, there’s a good chance the temperature dial is less a precise measurement, and more an aspirational goal. This is because the temperature sensor in older ovens were more of a guesstimation, or only measured the temperature in one particular wall of the oven, and not the actual cooking area. As the oven got older, and the temperature sensor started to burn out, so did the heating elements in the other parts of your oven. So while the right wall of the oven might be a perfect 180 degrees, the left wall might be 50 or 300, because it’s all based on whether the element closest to the temperature sensor needs more or less power to reach the desired heat. Or it could be that the temperature sensor just isn’t calibrated correctly, which is an easier fix.

Maybe the temperature sensor has just died. I have a neighbour whose older fancy oven had that problem, and even on the lowest temperature setting the oven would be hot enough to crisp a pizza. It could also be that the fan has died, which you can tell if it’s much, much louder than usual, or super quiet and (if you can see it) not moving or moving very slowly.

There are a couple of ways around this, particularly if it’s not the fan: