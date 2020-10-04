Where to Find the Best Deals and Freebies for National Taco Day

Good morning! Today is National Taco Day, and no, it is not Tuesday. This means that there are some pretty tasty deals and freebies on offer at both national and local restaurants across the country. Here are a few you might be interested in.

Baja Fresh

Today, Club Baja eclub members and the brand’s social media followers can get a buy-one-get-one-free taco offer.

Chuy’s

Today only, add a Crispy Beef Taco to any order for $US1 ($1). If you dress like a taco and post a selfie with the tag #chuystacoday on social media, you can enter to win a free taco meal kit.

Del Taco

Get a free Del Taco with any purchase today, using the coupon in the Del Taco app.

El Pollo Loco

Place a curbside order via the app today to get two free Taco al Carbons on your next visit.

Jack in the Box

Get two free tacos with any app purchase today.

Moe’s

Today, Moe Rewards members will receive $US5 ($7) off the Taco Kit (originally starting at $US29.99 ($42)). The kits serve four to six people and include your choice of two proteins, tortillas, queso, beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso and chips. In addition, you’ll receive a special Taco Kit Enchilada recipe card courtesy of Chef Caroline Morris to help make the most out of your leftovers.

QDOBA

Rewards Members get free delivery when they order at least $US20 ($28) worth of food on QDOBA.com and use code TACODAY at checkout today. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for their rewards program and then take advantage of the offer.

Rubio’s

Get any taco on the menu for free with any purchase Sunday and Monday with this coupon, or by using the code MKTG965 when placing an order online at Rubios.com or on their app.

Taco Bell

Visit the Taco Bell website/app today to take advantage of the chain’s new taco e-gifting option. They will be giving away 10,000 tacos for fans to gift to taco-loving friends and family. The gift taco is delivered as $US2 ($3) eGift Card redeemable via Taco Bell website/app order with in-store/drive-thru pickup, as available, at participating U.S. locations. Read the rest of the terms and fine print here.

With so many national and regional offers, it’s impossible to compile an exhaustive list of freebies, deals and contests. If you’d like to let people know about any other deals out there, share your hot tips in the comments!