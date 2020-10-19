What’s Coming to Disney+ in November 2020

The Star Wars Holiday Special is one of the most infamous, cursed television programs ever produced. Airing during the 1978 holiday season, more than a year after Star Wars premiered in theatres and became a sensation, it was created as a quick cash-in between films — a fact that was obvious to anyone who watched it (which was nearly impossible for a long time; thank the maker for YouTube).

From the weird storyline (involving a Wookie celebration known as “Life Day”), to the horrific songs, to the decidedly budget look, to the grudging participation of “special guests” the likes of Bea Arthur and Jefferson Starship, to the fact that Carrie Fisher (RIP) clearly only made it through filming with, er, pharmaceutical help, it would have been thrown straight into the garbage smasher were it about anything other than the biggest movie ever made.

So, naturally, Disney+ is making another one — albeit this time starring the LEGO versions of the characters, a la the popular LEGO Star Wars video game series. If the games — which have no qualms about poking fun at the saga — are any indication, the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special might actually be good? If nothing else, it will be self-aware. It premieres on the streaming service on Nov. 17, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Other noteworthy additions to Disney+ in November include new episodes of The Mandalorian and The Right Stuff; the Nov. 20 premiere of Marvel 616, a new docu-series showcasing “the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe;” and the Disney+ exclusive release of Black Beauty, a modern retelling of the beloved (and often filmed) children’s book.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in November 2020.

Series with new episodes premiering weekly in November

Inside Pixar

The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The Mandalorian

Marvel 616 (Series premiere 11/20)

One Day At Disney

The Right Stuff

The Real Right Stuff (Series premiere 11/20)

Weird But True (Season finale 11/6)

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Series premiere 11/18)

Movies and complete series coming in November

November 6

Disney Goldie & Bear (s1)

Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Mr. Magoo

November 13

Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword

November 17

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

November 20

Planes

Planes: Fire Rescue

November 27