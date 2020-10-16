Vegemite’s New Vegeknife Is Here to Solve Your Butter vs. Vegemite Woes

Bega, makers of Vegemite, have solved an age-old dilemma that has been troubling the Australian public since the dawn of time. How do you stop cross-contamination between your butter and Vegemite jars?

The answer, for so long, has been to use two separate knives or risk the abomination that is butter and Vegemite mixing in the same jar. But Bega has an alternative solution.

Introducing the ‘Vegeknife’. The double-headed knife allows the user to spread butter and Vegemite separately on either end of the knife, which is even colour coded for each spread. This handy design eliminates cross-contamination as well as the need to wash two utensils. Genius.

As many Aussies know, there is an art to creating the perfect Vegemite toast. Bega conducted a survey amongst Australians and found that 58% of participants struggled with the issue of butter mixing with the Vegemite jar, and the reverse. Jacqui Roth, marketing manager, had this to say about the issue:

“We know that Australians take their Vegemite toast very seriously, and we hope that the Vegeknife will remove the need for difficult household conversations that are centered around finding out who’s responsible for the butter in the Vegemite jar.”

Unfortunately, you can’t just head down to the local supermarket and pick up a Vegeknife. The utensils are available in a limited quantity and can only be won on Vegemite’s Instagram page. There are 200 Vegeknives to be won and the competition is open until 11:59 p.m. AEDT Sunday, October 25.

The introduction of the Vegeknife has divided Australians everywhere, with many either loving or hating it. Some praised the Vegeknife as “brilliant” and a “game-changer”, but others called the invention un-Australian, reasoning that getting butter mixed in your Vegemite jar is a key part of the process.

In a perfect Aussie response, one user even said, “That’s not a knife. This is a knife.”

Either way, the Vegeknife has to be more of a hit than the recently discovered ‘Marmtini’ (yes, a Marmite Martini). Hopefully, Bega will make the Vegeknife more publicly available after the 200 Instagram winners have had a chance to test it out.