There Are Some Good Parenting Hacks on TikTok, Actually

I’m not generally a fan of TikTok — it’s the place teenagers go to take part in stupid, dangerous shit like the “Skull Breaker Challenge” or the “Benadryl Challenge.” It’s also the place where actual parents have gone to mock people with disabilities or genetic diseases. But I have discovered one little corner of the social media service that I thoroughly enjoy: the “momhack” hashtag.

The hashtag features a slew of quick, easy ideas that pertain mostly to parents of babies and toddlers. Consider this mess-free painting hack I wish someone had told me about 7 or 8 years ago when my son was a toddler:

Also fantastic:

I could go on and on. And it’s not only mums coming up with good ideas; the “dadhack” hashtag offers some gems, too — although many of them are less “hacky” than they are overly elaborate. Like floating a sippy cup down to a toddler on the first floor by tying it to a bunch of heart balloons, as one does. Or using an oven as a giant toaster. Turning a bathtub into a ball pit. Peeling an apple with a drill.

It’s not all stuff you’d necessarily try at home, but regardless, it is fun and entertaining to watch parents achieve the tiniest of victories. We could all use a few extra wins right now.