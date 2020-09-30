Level Up Your Life

There Are Some Good Parenting Hacks on TikTok, Actually

Meghan Moravcik Walbert

Published 2 hours ago: October 1, 2020 at 7:12 am -
Filed to:offspring
social mediatiktok
Photo: Primakov, Shutterstock
Photo: Primakov, Shutterstock

I’m not generally a fan of TikTok — it’s the place teenagers go to take part in stupid, dangerous shit like the “Skull Breaker Challenge” or the “Benadryl Challenge.” It’s also the place where actual parents have gone to mock people with disabilities or genetic diseases. But I have discovered one little corner of the social media service that I thoroughly enjoy: the “momhack” hashtag.

The hashtag features a slew of quick, easy ideas that pertain mostly to parents of babies and toddlers. Consider this mess-free painting hack I wish someone had told me about 7 or 8 years ago when my son was a toddler:

Also fantastic:

I could go on and on. And it’s not only mums coming up with good ideas; the “dadhack” hashtag offers some gems, too — although many of them are less “hacky” than they are overly elaborate. Like floating a sippy cup down to a toddler on the first floor by tying it to a bunch of heart balloons, as one does. Or using an oven as a giant toaster. Turning a bathtub into a ball pit. Peeling an apple with a drill.

It’s not all stuff you’d necessarily try at home, but regardless, it is fun and entertaining to watch parents achieve the tiniest of victories. We could all use a few extra wins right now.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.