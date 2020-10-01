The Origins Of These Popular Expressions Will Blow Your Mind

The English language is full of weird and wonderful phrases, sayings and expressions. Some old fashioned expressions have been floating around for so long that we pepper them into our everyday conversations without ever really thinking about what they mean – and if they ever had any negative connotations. Here are the origins of some of the most popular expressions:

The Origins Of Popular Expressions

‘Cat Got Your Tongue’

Modern Definition: something you say to someone when you are annoyed because they will not speak.

Origin: The English Navy used to use a whip made with multiple rope endings called a ‘cat’o’-nine-tails’. After whipping a victim, they’d joke “cat got your tongue?” Others believe the expression comes from the Ancient Egyptian method of cutting out the tongues of blasphemers and serving them to cats for dinner.

‘Rule Of Thumb’

Modern Definition: a practical and approximate way of doing or measuring something, via Cambridge Dictionary.

Origin: In the 1700s, UK man Sir Francis Buller ruled that a man could beat his wife with a stick as long as it was no wider than his thumb. Depressing stuff, via News.com.au.

‘Don’t Look A Gift Horse In The Mouth’

Modern Definition: Don’t question the value of a gift.

Origin: People used to determine a horse’s age and condition by its teeth before deciding to buy it.

‘Break The Ice’

Modern Definition: to make people who have not met before feel more relaxed with each other.

Origin: When trade routes between feuding nations would freeze over, each side would hit pause on their conflict to come together and quite literally break the ice to reopen the routes.

‘Give A Cold Shoulder’

Modern Definition: to intentionally ignore someone or treat someone in an unfriendly way.

Origin: According to News.com.au, when a British dinner party host wanted his guests to leave, they would quite literally serve a cold cut of crappy meat, usually mutton.

‘Caught Red Handed’

Modern Definition: apprehend someone in the course of wrongdoing.

Origin: There was once a law that stated if someone butchered an animal that didn’t belong to them, they could only be punished if they were caught with blood on their hands. No blood, no punishment. How far we’ve come.

‘Raining Cats and Dogs’

Modern Definition: raining extremely hard.

Origin: There are two origins for this expression. The first comes from Norse mythology, in which cats would symbolise heavy rains and dogs were associated with Odin, the God of storms. The other comes from 16th Century England when thatched roofs were a popular place for animals to get warm. When it rained, the roofs would get slippery and cats and dogs would fall off making it look like it was literally raining cats and dogs.