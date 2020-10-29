Monopoly Has Released a New Moustache Edition Just In Time for Movember

Monopoly, the board game to end all board games, is partnering with Movember to bring out a brand new ‘Movember’ themed edition. Movember is one of the most popular health awareness events, with men all around the world growing moustaches during the month of November to raise money for men’s health issues.

In honour of the start of Movember next week the new Monopoly edition celebrates all things facial hair and donates to a great cause at the same time. Movember Monopoly allows everyone to support the event, with money from every purchase going toward Australian men’s health.

The limited-edition Monopoly is available from October 29 exclusively at Big W, for RRP $69.99.

The moustache-themed makeover reimagines the classic Monopoly board with iconic locations such as Melbourne’s The Gypsy Bar, where the idea for Movember was born. Instead of streets and properties, players can purchase barber shops, men’s health programs and a range of moustaches.

There are also six new Movember-themed collectible tokens including a barber chair, motorcycle helmet, skateboard, sneakers, a guitar pick and panel van – which is inspired by co-founder Travis Garone’s personal wagon.

The Monopoly brand is also home to one of the most iconic moustaches of all. That’s right — Mr Monopoly’s moustache is legendary, and it’s getting a ‘mo-lift’ in celebration of Movember. ‘The Art of Moustachery’ will bring Australian street artists, Tom Gerrard, Callum Preston, HA-HA (Regan Tamanuiaka), Makatron (Mika Maka) and Doyle (Adrian Doyle) together to reimagine Mr Monopoly’s moustache in a series of original artworks. Movember co-founder Garone will also create an original art piece for the mix, all of which will then be auctioned off for charity in November.

“The Movember Edition Monopoly game is a fun and exciting way to bring family and friends together and allow everyone, even those who can’t grow a ‘mo’ to get behind a great cause, start important conversations about men’s health and together raise $150,000,” Hasbro Pacific’s director of consumer products, Sarah Young said in a statement.

Plus, $5 from every Movember-themed Monopoly purchase will be donated to the cause and it also makes for the perfect iso board game, so I moustache you to give it a go.