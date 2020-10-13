Install These Unreleased OxygenOS 11 Wallpapers on Almost Any Android Device

Level Up Your Life

OnePlus’ “OxygenOS” is a modified version of the Android operating system exclusive to OnePlus’ smartphones, offering its own unique quirks and capabilities that set apart from, say, Samsung’s devices or handsets running the stock Android OS. For example, the upcoming OxygenOS 11 update and the heavily-leaked OnePlus 7 T feature unique animated wallpapers you won’t find anywhere else.

Or that’s the intention, anyway. Luckily for those of us without OnePlus devices, a user over on the XDA Developer forums known as “Linuxct” has extracted the new, live wallpapers that are supposed to be unique to OxygenOS 11 and the OnePlus 7 T. They can now be installed on a selection of non-OnePlus Android devices — OxygenOS optional.

There are 3 wallpapers available in Linuxct’s app. Each features a unique colour scheme with layered, ink-like blobs that morph when you unlock your device or swipe between different windows. There are light and dark mode variants for each as well.

You can check them all out in Linuxct’s Twitter thread linked below.

Unfortunately, Samsung and Mediatek devices can’t use the live wallpapers. Similarly, some older devices might not be able to display the animations as smoothly as intended, or at all. But those with a supported device can give the OxygenOS 11’s unreleased wallpapers a shot by following these steps:

How to import and use the OnePlus 7 T’s live wallpapers on non-Oxygen OS device

  1. Download the Oxygen OS11 LWP APK file from Linuxct’s original XDA forum post.
  2. Install the APK (allow for installation from unknown sources if asked).
  3. Next, go to your device’s wallpaper selection menu. You can also install Google Wallpapers if your Android device doesn’t let you select a wallpaper manually.
  4. Select the wallpaper you want to use. That’s it! Swipe around to see the live wallpaper’s effects.

