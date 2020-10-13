How to Watch Today’s Apple iPhone 12 Event

Fall is historically “Apple announcement season,” but like everything else in 2020, things are a little different this year. Instead of dropping all of its news in a single, rapid-fire event, Apple is doling out its announcements piecemeal. Last month’s live-streamed presentation was all about the iPad and Apple Watch. Today, it’s the iPhone’s turn in the spotlight.

Expect Apple to show off its upcoming 5G iPhone 12 during today’s livestream The presentation is set to begin at 10 a.m. Pacific/1 p.m. Eastern, and given how Apple’s been conducting these virtual events lately, you’ll want to tune in right when it starts. It’ll be a quicker event — at least, in comparison to the company’s more extensive in-person keynotes of years past.

It’s rumoured that at least one of the new phones in the iPhone 12 lineup will be 5G-compatible, and that there could be as many as four new models shown off, each with its own size and specs. Some are also expecting a new design for this next generation of iOS devices. Whether the iPhone 12 lineup includes one device, four, or more, it’ll be interesting to finally have concrete details on Apple’s next smartphone and, potentially, its 5G plans going into 2021.

Today’s presentation probably won’t just concern the new iPhone(s), though. Other leaks and rumours point to the announcement of new iterations of the HomePod dock and AirPods wireless headphones, too. Since both of these devices are heavily tied to the iPhone and iOS, it would be an ideal time to show them off.

These are only predictions, of course, and safe ones at that. Wherever Apple is planning, we’ll have all the details in just a few hours. You can stream the live event on Apple.com.